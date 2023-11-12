India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht cuts it straight to short covers.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Mohammed Siraj is the culprit here! This is flighted, full and around middle, turns in, Max O'Dowd backs away to slog it away but miscues it of the bottom of the bat as the ball goes high in the air, Mohammed Siraj from long on runs to his left and gets under it but spills it out. They cross. Max O'Dowd gets a life!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Max O'Dowd moves across to sweep it away but misses to get hit on the pads.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Another beautiful googly, full and on off, turns away, Max O'Dowd looks to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Sybrand Engelbrecht clips it through square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back now, on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht taps it towards point.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Much fuller this time, on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht blocks it out solidly to the left of the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Max O'Dowd once again works it through square leg for another run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length again and around leg, Sybrand Engelbrecht nudges it towards deep square leg for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Max O'Dowd flicks it through square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and outside off, keep very low, Sybrand Engelbrecht manages to get his bat down and keeps it out to the off side.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht is solid in his defence again.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht defends it on the front foot.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht goes down for the reverse-sweep but gets a top edge onto his helmet as the ball lands safely on the pitch.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, slower through the air, on off, turns away, Sybrand Engelbrecht gets squared up as he looks to block but misses to get hit on the pads.
Sybrand Engelbrecht is the new man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kuldeep Yadav strikes! That looks plumb but Colin Ackermann takes the review after a chat with his partner. This is tossed up nicely, full and on middle, Colin Ackermann goes down to sweep it but goes through his shot early and misses to get rapped around the pads right in front of the stumps. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates three reds. India finally get the breakthrough as Netherlands lose their second wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, full and on off, Max O'Dowd drives it straight to short covers.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, slower too, Colin Ackermann slaps it towards sweeper covers for a run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up again and around middle, Colin Ackermann stays there and blocks it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full again, on middle, angling in, Colin Ackermann knocks it towards mid on.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Max O'Dowd dabs it wide of point for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around off, Colin Ackermann drills it towards sweeper covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Colin Ackermann steers it towards backward point for a quick single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Colin Ackermann clips it towards short mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another googly, flighted and on middle, turns away, Colin Ackermann looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Colin Ackermann moves back and keeps it out to the off side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A googly now, floated around off, turns away, Colin Ackermann goes down to sweep but misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up, full and on middle, turning in, Colin Ackermann blocks it down the pitch.
