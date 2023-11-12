India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, fuller too, Rohit Sharma drives it away to sweeper cover and picks up a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full on middle, Virat Kohli looks to drive against the spin but gets it off the inner half of the bat toward backward square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it around off, Rohit Sharma comes down the pitch and pushes it out through covers for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in a bit at the stumps, Rohit Sharma blocks it out.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lands right on the ropes! Tossed up outside off, Rohit Sharma gets down to sweep and fetches this one from outside off before slogging it toward deep square leg for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up at just 80 clicks and bowls it very full on middle and leg. Virat Kohli whips it away down to long on for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away for a boundary and Rohit Sharma brings up his 55th ODI FIFTY! A thunderous knock from the skipper yet again. This is way too full and outside off, Rohit just hits through the line and creams it past the cover fielder for four runs.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up delivery on off stump, Rohit Sharma stays watchful and blocks it out.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another good bumper from Paul van Meekeren right around the left shoulder, Virat Kohli manages to get the pull shot away and gets it down to fine leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length this time, angling in from off, Virat Kohli looks to get inside the line and tuck it off his hips but misses and gets a blow to the thigh pads.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length again and over off, Virat Kohli hangs back and nudges it down toward point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it over off stump, Virat Kohli stays back in his crease and bunts it down on the off side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up and drifting again, into the legs, Virat Kohli just makes a bit of room and wrists it away toward wide long on for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into middle and leg, Virat Kohli gets a big stride out and makes the block.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tries to loop it up but serves a dipping full toss instead, Rohit Sharma plays it with an angled bat and drives it to deep cover for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on off, Rohit Sharma stays put and just jams it back onto the deck.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter outside off, Virat Kohli rocks back and slaps this one away to the man at deep point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A tad short around off, Rohit Sharma hops back and nudges this one behind square on the off side for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Ends the over well! Good length, right around the top of the stumps, Virat Kohli blocks it out from his crease.
A huge roar from the crowd as Virat Kohli walks out to bat at number 3.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Teja Nidamanuru with a perfectly timed effort and what a catch that is! Paul van Meekeren bangs in a quick bumper, over middle and leg and at a good height as well. This is right around head height and Shubman Gill just looks to help the ball on its way with the pull rather than swing at it. The ball takes a bit of a top edge and flies down to fine leg where Nidamanuru stays right on the ropes and leaps up to grab it with both hands and manages to stick the landing just inches inside the ropes. Gill departs after a very good start and he will be disappointed with that.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off a bit and bowls it on a hard length outside off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and dabs it wide of backward point for a single. A loud cheer from the crowd as the 100 comes up for India.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on off and angling in, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and times it beautifully toward long on for yet another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball on the pads, flicked away toward deep backward square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Shubman Gill and this has been an utterly breezy inning and a really quick one as well. A gentle full toss around off, Gill pushes it down to long on and gets across for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Terrific take from Scott Edwards behind the stumps. This is banged in well short and around off, flying over Gill's head for a wide.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up a bit and throws it outside off, this is stroked away square on the off side through cover-point for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly flighted, drifting onto off and middle, Shubman Gill defends it off the front foot.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the stumps, Rohit Sharma sweeps it away firmly and toward deep square leg for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, angled onto middle, kept out by Rohit Sharma.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Shubman Gill plays a stylish cover drive in front of the man in the deep and picks up a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting in full and on the pads, Rohit Sharma eases the low full toss down to long on and picks up a single.
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 120/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Netherlands. Everything related to India and Netherlands match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Netherlands live score. Do check for India vs Netherlands scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.