Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Too full and wide from Bumrah, Max O'Dowd opens the bat face late and guides it away through the point region for a boundary.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length into middle and off, tucked away neatly in front of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, pushed up on the off stump, Max O'Dowd looks to get forward but has to press back and blocks it out.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Too full on leg stump, Max O'Dowd gets across and bit and clips it straight to the fielder at square leg. Bumrah has got a strnglehold on O'Dowd here.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched right up on the off stump, Max O'Dowd solidly blocks it out.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and wider of the off pole, shaping further away. Max O'Dowd just has a feel for it as he looks to ease it square on the off side but is beaten past the outside edge.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around the top of off, Max O'Dowd hangs back and plays it late with soft hands down to third man for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, trying to slide one into the off pole, Max O'Dowd drives it away but straight to extra cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over off at 142.6 clicks and angling in, Max O'Dowd stays back and pushes it down to mid on.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous from Max O'Dowd. Overpitched from Siraj and outside off, Max O'Dowd gets on the front foot and strokes it away wide of cover and picks up the first boundary of the chase.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length in the channel, shaping away a touch and sliding onto the bat nicely. Max O'Dowd stands tall and eases it out on the off side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up right on off and middle, trying to slide one in through bat and pad. Colin Ackermann pushes it out wide of mid on and gets off the mark with a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back-to-back maidens for India! This is another peach of a delivery as Bumrah bowls this on a hard length close to the off stump and this one angles in. Max O'Dowd looks to get behind the line but the ball leaves him off the deck and beats the bat.
2.5 overs (0 Run) The inswinger now, full and on the legs, flicked away straight to the man at square leg.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length again, this time on the stumps and angling in, Max O'Dowd nudges it gently onto the leg side.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck this time and keeps it in the channel around off, shaping it away yet again. Max O'Dowd almost plays at it but just about pulls out of the shot.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Pitches the ball further up and brings the line close to the off pole. This one angles in again, forcing Max O'Dowd to play at it but straightens off the deck and beats the outside edge.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Angled in on a good length from outside off and straightening off the deck, Max O'Dowd leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-maiden to start with from Siraj! Bowled on a shortish length over off and angling in, Colin Ackermann gets right behind the line of the ball and blocks it out.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on the fifth stump line, shaping it away, Colin Ackermann shoulders arms at this one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again, in and around the off stump, kept out watchfully by Colin Ackermann.
Colin Ackermann walks out to bat at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Siraj strikes in his first over and as usual, India have an early wicket. Lovely delivery this, on a perfect length in the channel and gets it to swing away from the right-hander. Wesley Barresi tries to drive it through covers but it a loose shot and his feet go nowhere. The outside edge is found and KL Rahul does well to get down low to his right and pouch it safely. The replays confirm the same and Netherlands are already one down.
Is that out? The umpires send it upstairs to check if KL Rahul has taken it clearly or not. The replay clearly shows that the gloves are underneath the ball and it is the first wicket for India.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On the money! Good length on off, attacking the stumps, Wesley Barresi defends it under his eyeline.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts on a fuller length around off, angling it back in, Wesley Barresi defends it out off the front foot.
Mohammed Siraj to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a good length and in the channel, shaping away from the right-hander. Max O'Dowd watchfully leaves it alone.
0.5 over (3 Runs) Suryakumar Yadav saves one run for his side! Pitched up outside off, Wesley Barresi goes for the cover drive but gets it off the closed face of the bat through cover. The ball skids across the turf and SKY puts in a big dive to pull it back in. The batters do well to pick up three runs as well.
0.4 over (1 Run) Max O'Dowd is off the mark as well! Fraction shorter and in the channel, O'Dowd looks to defend but gets a bit of an outside edge down to third man. Mohammed Shami there runs to his left and keeps it down to a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down! Full and straight this time, swinging in a long way. Max O'Dowd plays all around this one and gets pinged on the pads. It might have been sliding down leg and no review is taken either.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes wider of the crease now and angles it in on a shortish length from outside off. Max O'Dowd stays back and defends it down on the on side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Off the mark right away! Starts with a good-length ball angled onto the pads. Wesley Barresi flicks it away neatly down to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
