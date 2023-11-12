India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Aryan Dutt sees the batter charge and drags his length back, on middle, Rohit Sharma uses his feet but adjusts well to nudge it away towards square leg.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Rohit Sharma goes down to reverse-sweep it but gets a top edge as the ball rolls towards short third man.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! This is floated, full and on off, Rohit Sharma takes his front leg out of the way and smacks it flat and hard past the bowler and towards the long off fence for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and around middle, turns in, Rohit Sharma stays back and tucks it straight to square leg.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Rohit Sharma strides forward and blocks it towards short covers.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on leg, Rohit Sharma flicks it through square leg for one.
A slight halt in the play as Rohit Sharma seems to have got hurt around the groin region and seems in a bit of discomfort. The physio walks out and hopefully, Sharma is fine. Everything seems fine and we are good to go again.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Oh..that must have hurt! Logan van Beek rolls his fingers and takes pace off this delivery, back of a length and on middle, Rohit Sharma goes through his heave a bit too early and misses to get hit on the box. A painful blow!
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length, on middle and leg, nips back in again, Rohit Sharma looks to work it away but misses again to get hit high on the pads.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shubman Gill gives charge and knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW, but turned down! Scott Edwards has a chat with his players but decides against the review. Logan van Beek lands this on a hard length and around middle, jags back in sharply, Rohit Sharma looks to play at it but misses and gets hit high on the pads. A leg bye is taken. Ball Tracking shows that wickets is umpire's call, so even if the Dutch took the review, it would not have mattered.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Rohit Sharma clips it wide of short fine leg where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MONSTER HIT! Aryan Dutt floats this one up and around middle, Shubman Gill dances down the track to get to the pitch of it and absolutely smokes it over the wide long on fence as the ball hits the roof of the stadium. 95 meters!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Aryan Dutt continues with the shorter length, on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Rohit Sharma moves back and punches it towards long on for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and on middle, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards square leg.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, turns in, Rohit Sharma prods forward but leaves it alone.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Aryan Dutt lands this short and around off, Rohit Sharma rocks back quickly and cuts it hard and wide of cover-point for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Rohit Sharma drops it in front of short covers and scampers across for run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Rohit Sharma drives it straight to short covers.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Half a chance! This is pitched up and on middle, Shubman Gill drives it uppishly down the ground where Logan van Beek goes down but just could not get his outstretched right hand to it as the ball hits the stumps at the bowler's end and deflects towards mid off. They cross. If van Beek got a hand to that then Rohit Sharma might have been in a bit of trouble.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill steers it straight to point.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on off again, Shubman Gill lets it come onto him and dabs it wide of backward point for a brace and gets off th mark.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Logan van Beek begins with a full delivery around off, moves away a bit in the air, Shubman Gill pushes it straight to short covers.
Logan van Beek to run in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Gives this one some air as well, on middle, Rohit Sharma prods forward and blocks it out. 11 runs off the first over then!
0.5 over (2 Runs) Looped up and around middle, Rohit Sharma uses his feet this time and chips it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs as deep square leg runs to his left and collects it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Drags his length back this time, on middle, spinning in, Rohit Sharma turns it to the leg side with the inner half of the bat.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Same shot, same result! Aryan Dutt flights this one up, full once more and on middle too, Rohit Sharma once again gets down and swipes it nicely and well over backward square leg for another boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) A bit short and around middle, Rohit Sharma clips it towards backward square leg.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark in some style! This is tossed up, full and on middle, again, turns in, Rohit Sharma goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps it with the turns over backward square leg for a boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) India are underway with extras! Aryan Dutt starts with a floated delivery, on middle, turning down the leg side, Rohit Sharma misses his glance. It is called a wide.
All in readiness for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Netherlands who can be seen in a huddle. Skipper, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings for India. As has been the norm for Netherlands, it will be Aryan Dutt to get proceedings underway with the ball. Let's go...
We are all but set for play in the final group stage game but first, the two sets of players along with their mascots will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Netherlands first followed by the national anthem of India.
Scott Edwards, the skipper of Netherlands says they would have batted first as well but it is a quite a good ground for chasing too. Adds that he is happy with the overall performance of the team as they got a couple of good wins in the middle phase but there were also some games were they have been blown away. Mentions that this is going to be the biggest crowd they have had in the tournament and they will look to put their best in the field. Informs they are unchanged as well.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they will bat first but there's no particular reason for that. Adds that from game number one they have been trying to be better and it is another opportunity to tick all the boxes. Mentions that he is extremely happy with the way the team has played and hats off to the guys who have put their hands up. Informs that they have an unchanged team.
Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma flips the coin and it lands in favour of him. India have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He says that the weather is good with a high of 28 degrees Celsius but the humidity is a bit high. mentions that it is the center pitch with the sides boundaries being fairly short at 64 meters on either side and straight it is 73 meters. Aaron Finch joins him and says that spinners can have an impact on this surface and mentions Mitchell Santner who was prepared to toss the ball up. He says that the pitch looks like a beauty and the sheen on the wicket means you will get a monster score. He also mentions that batters can take a bit of time and go beserk later on.
Netherlands, on the other hand, have won only two matches but they have given a good account of themselves throughout this competition. However, they still have a lot to play for in this game as a win here would guarantee them a place in the Champions Trophy 2025. Their batting has really struggle as the tournament has progressed. Their openers have failed to get them the good starts while they are heavily dependent on their captain Scott Edwards in the batting department. The positive for them is Sybrand Engelbrecht who has been excellent and the inclusion of Wesley Barresi into the team was also a right decision as he provides a lot of experience. Their bowling though have been really good with Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek handling the pace department and picking up a lot of wickets in this World Cup while Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe make up a great spin duo for them who has enjoyed bowling on Indian conditions but this will be their toughest test and the Dutch will hope to do something special. Will Netherlands do the unthinkable? Or will India make it nine in a row? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have blown away teams in this World Cup and have the chance to finish the league stages undefeated. They have won eight out of eight and every department has contributed equally to their success. Their skipper Rohit Sharma has been selfless giving them quick starts while Virat Kohli is enjoying one of his best World Cups. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have also played some good knocks as well. Mohammed Shami has teared apart oppositions with some exceptional bowling while Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant at every phase of the game. Ravindra Jadeja picked up fifer in the last game while Kuldeep Yadav has slowed down but that is only because the pacers almost finish the job before he could come into bowl. Mohammed Siraj also has found his rhythm back and they are looking like a lethal side. They can rotate the side a bit but will also want to enter the semis with a big win.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! It is time for the last league game of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The dominant Men in Blue take on the Netherlands who has punched above their weight in this tournament and entertained all of us. They will hope to cause the biggest upset of them all while the hosts will want to maintain their unbeaten run going into the knockouts.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India are 41/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Netherlands. Everything related to India and Netherlands match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Netherlands live score. Do check for India vs Netherlands scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.