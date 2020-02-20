 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Women's T20 World Cup: Well Prepared The Challenge, Says Shafali Verma

Updated: 20 February 2020 22:54 IST

India have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions of the tournament.

Womens T20 World Cup: Well Prepared The Challenge, Says Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma said that the women's cricket team is well prepared for the T20 World Cup. © AFP

India's teenage sensation Shafali Verma has said that the women's cricket team is well prepared for the Women's T20 World Cup with a heady mix of youth and experience in the side, as they get ready to take on hosts Australia in Sydney on Friday. "I am really excited to play in the T20 World Cup. The team is backed by good experience and we are well-prepared for the challenge," said the 16-year old batswoman, who is supported by Fast&Up, said.

"Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup this year. The Indian team recognises this and we have paid a lot of attention to fitness and nutrition in our preparation for the World Cup. We have a good team of experienced and young players who will give their all to ensure that we make it to the top. We will be taking it one match at a time and be determined in our pursuit," said India spinner Rajeshwari Gaekwad.

"Doing well at the T20 World Cup will draw a lot of positive attention to women's cricket in India and the team is really looking forward to it," added medium pacer Shikha Pandey.

India eves have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions of the tournament. They reached the semifinal two years ago, the third time they made it to the knockout stages.

"It has always been a dream to lift the World Cup, but making dreams come alive is never easy. The entire team has worked really hard over the past few months. Fitness has been one of the key aspects of our preparations as well as good nutrition," stated all-rounder Harleen Deol.

All four cricketers are supported by Fast&Up India's leading sports and active nutrition brand.

Speaking of the association, Fast&Up CEO Vijayraghavan Venugopal said, "We at Fast&Up are very proud of our women's cricket team and we have been supporting them from even before the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. We have seen enriching benefits of supporting the women's team as a nutrition brand."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India take on hosts Australia in Sydney on Friday
  • Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup this year
  • "I am really excited to play in the T20 World Cup," said Shafali Verma
Related Articles
Womens T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women's T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
ICC Womens World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj
ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj
ICC Womens World Cup: India Begin Campaign For Elusive Prize Against Hosts Australia
ICC Women's World Cup: India Begin Campaign For Elusive Prize Against Hosts Australia
"Theres Been A Different Energy": Smriti Mandhana On Young Indian Team
"There's Been A Different Energy": Smriti Mandhana On Young Indian Team
Womens T20 World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 2 Runs In Thrilling Warm-Up Game
Women's T20 World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 2 Runs In Thrilling Warm-Up Game
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 20 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.