Shafali Verma: New Pin Up Girl Of Indian Women's Team

Updated: 29 February 2020 08:55 IST

Teen sensation Shafali Verma has been India's shining light during the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Riding on her exceptional batting, the team has reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Her uninhibited approach has earned her praise and is being heralded as one of the key reasons that India reached this far in the tournament despite a pedestrian show by the rest of the batting line up.

Shafali Verma has scored 114 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 so far. © Twitter

Precocious, pugnacious and powerful. That's the new pin up girl of Indian women's team, Shafali Verma. On Thursday, the 16-year-old won her second 'Player of the Match' award in three games at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Her 34-ball 46 against New Zealand took India to their third win in three games and ensured the semi-final spot.

After the game, she credited her father for her batting and for giving her the opportunity.

Shafali has now scored 114 runs in the tournament, by doing so at the age of 16, she has already scripted a new record as no player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate of 172.72.  at a single World Cup than her.

Virender Sehwag tweeted:

"Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein."

The 16-year-old hit the first six of the Women's T20 World Cup for India against hosts Australia.

It all began with the teenager seeing Sachin Tendulkar play his last domestic match at Lahli. That is when she was drawn to the game.

Shafali broke into India's senior women's cricket team and made her debut in a T20I against South Africa in September last year. A few weeks later, she travelled to the West Indies and became the youngest Indian to score an international half-century, surpassing a 30-year-old record held by Tendulkar, who was 16 when he made his maiden Test half-century.

The Haryana girl had to chop off her hair and disguise herself as her brother to play cricket with the boys, because all she wanted to do was, play.

Her unbridled love for the game has got support from her parents, despite their numerous struggles. Her father is confident Shafali's fearless approach will encourage others, including her 7-7-year-old sister Nancy, who bats left-handed.

The Indian team is now a couple of wins away from history, and Shafali from super stardom. The World Cup will be the team's first ICC win and hers too, and that will have a massive, far reaching impact.

