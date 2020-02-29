 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Jemimah Rodrigues Teaches "Bollywood Dance Step" To Youngsters In Australia. Watch

Updated: 29 February 2020 13:54 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

India's middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues turned dance instructor for some kids in Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues Teaches "Bollywood Dance Step" To Youngsters In Australia. Watch
Jemimah Rodrigues taught a few kids how nail the steps of a hit Bollywood number. © Instagram

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was recently seen shaking a leg with an off-duty security guard, teamed up with Harleen Deol to teach the dance steps to youngsters in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to share the video in which Jemimah Rodrigues becomes a dancing teacher for some young girls and teaches them a "Bollywood step". "Jemimah Rodrigues is dancing again! This time teaching her moves to some kids," the ICC captioned the video on Instagram. In the video, Jemimah can be seen telling  kids on how to nail the steps of a hit Bollywood number "Haan Main Galat" from actor Kartik Aaryan's latest release Love Aaj Kal 2.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan had re-shared a video posted by the ICC and revealed that the right-handed batter is his "favourite cricketer".

Kartik had also asked Jemimah to bring the World Cup trophy home.

The 19-year-old cricketer, after making her international debut in 2018 has gone on to represent India in 16 One-Day Internationals and 43 Twenty20 Internationals.

Jemimah has six fifties to her name in the shortest format of the game while she has slammed three half-centuries in the 50-over format.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, India remained unbeaten in the group stages as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Saturday in their final Group A match.

India had started their campaign with with a 17-run win over defending champions Australia.

India then outclassed Bangladesh by 18 runs and won a last-ball thriller against New Zealand on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jemimah Rodrigues turned dance instructors for kids in Australia
  • Kartik Aaryan had revealed that Jemimah Rodrigues is his favourite player
  • India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final Group A match
Related Articles
Womens T20 World Cup: India Continue Unbeaten Streak With Emphatic Win Over Sri Lanka
Women's T20 World Cup: India Continue Unbeaten Streak With Emphatic Win Over Sri Lanka
Shafali Verma: New Superstar Of Indian Womens Team
Shafali Verma: New Superstar Of Indian Women's Team
India vs Sri Lanka ICC Womens T20I World Cup Highlights: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Shine As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's T20I World Cup Highlights: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Shine As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
Womens T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Womens T20 World Cup: India Look To Iron Out Flaws Against Sri Lanka
Women's T20 World Cup: India Look To Iron Out Flaws Against Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.