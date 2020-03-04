 
Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 04 March 2020 15:51 IST

India were the only team to win all their group matches and topped Group A.

Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India women will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time. © AFP

The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only team to win all their group matches and topped Group A. After bossing the group games, India will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time in tournament's history. England, on the other hand, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the fact that they have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which resulted in India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. However, all that would not matter if the match is called off and there are high chances of that happening as the weather predictor shows a 70 percent chance of rain in Sydney on Thursday.

When is the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on March 5, Thursday.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time does the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

India Women England Women Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Women's T20 World Cup
