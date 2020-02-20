 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj

Updated: 20 February 2020 16:08 IST

Mithali Raj also spoke about the change in the perception of women's cricket since the time that she started her career.

ICC Womens World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj
India play Australia in the tournament opener on Friday. © AFP

Former India T20 captain Mithali Raj said that while hosts Australia are the favourites going into the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, India will be no pushovers and the gap between the top teams and those below in women's cricket is reducing. India play Australia in the tournament opener on Friday. "The gap between the top and bottom teams is closing. You can't go by the practice matches alone, but it does give you a rough indication of how the tournament could play out. Take Sri Lanka beating England for example - there is a possibility that could happen again," said Mithali in her column for the International Cricket Council website.

"Australia go in as favourites, but India will be no pushover," she said about the tournament opener. "They have some very talented players and I think it will be a very close, high-scoring game.

"In the T20 format, you can't really predict a winner because it all depends on how the main players perform on that particular day."

Mithali also spoke about the change in the perception of women's cricket since the time that she started her career.

"Back in my day, we only had male players as inspiration because that's all we used to see on the television. Today a young girl can have a role model in the form of a female cricketer and I think that's the biggest chance I have seen," she said.

"A lot has changed since I was playing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The biggest difference is people are now aware of what's going on with their national team. When I broke the world record for the highest individual Test score in 2002, people didn't know about it unless they were going out to buy the newspapers."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Australia Women Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mithali Raj said Australia are the favourites to win T20 World Cup
  • The gap between top teams and those below in women's cricket is reducing
  • Mithali also spoke about the change in the perception of women's cricket
Related Articles
ICC Womens World Cup: India Begin Campaign For Elusive Prize Against Hosts Australia
ICC Women's World Cup: India Begin Campaign For Elusive Prize Against Hosts Australia
"Theres Been A Different Energy": Smriti Mandhana On Young Indian Team
"There's Been A Different Energy": Smriti Mandhana On Young Indian Team
Womens T20 World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 2 Runs In Thrilling Warm-Up Game
Women's T20 World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 2 Runs In Thrilling Warm-Up Game
Womens T20 World Cup: "Going To Be Very Big If We Win," Says Harmanpreet Kaur
Women's T20 World Cup: "Going To Be Very Big If We Win," Says Harmanpreet Kaur
AUSW vs INDW: Meg Lanning Gets Lucky Reprieve As Stump Mic Comes To Australia Captains Rescue. Watch
AUSW vs INDW: Meg Lanning Gets Lucky Reprieve As Stump Mic Comes To Australia Captain's Rescue. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 20 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.