India's dominance over Pakistan on the cricket field continued on Sunday as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated their arch-rivals by seven wickets in a Women's Asia Cup match. After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana chose to bat first, but the decision proved to be a costly mistake as India's spinners wreaked havoc on the batting lineup. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each, as India bundled Pakistan out for just 55 runs. India then chased down the target in only 8.4 overs, losing three wickets in the process.

Following India's emphatic victory, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) and aimed a hilarious dig at Pakistan. He wrote, "Aaj Sunday hai kya?" (Is it Sunday today?), referencing his viral remarks during the 2025 Men's Asia Cup.

Aaj Sunday hai kya? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 5, 2026

For the unversed, the India and Pakistan men's teams faced each other on three consecutive Sundays during the 2025 Asia Cup. After Suryakumar Yadav and Co. defeated Pakistan in one of those encounters, Pathan had posted on X: "Sunday kaisa raha, padosiyo?" (How was your Sunday, neighbours?).

Talking about the match, after bundling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) remaining unbeaten.

"Very important game for us, and really happy (with) the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I'm really happy (with) the way we performed. [Talk us through the bowling performance] All the bowlers, they were outstanding. They are sticking to their plans and bowling according to their plans and reading the pitch really well. I think that is the key, understanding the pitch and then executing your plans accordingly," said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the match.

With the victory, India completed a perfect group-stage campaign, registering three wins from three matches. They defeated Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan to finish with six points.

Pakistan, meanwhile, face a must-win clash against Hong Kong in their final group-stage match, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

(With ANI Inputs)

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