India vs Sri Lanka Free Live Telecast, Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: An unbeaten campaign has taken India and Sri Lanka to the final of the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup, but the two sides arrive at Sunday's summit clash with contrasting memories of their previous meeting in a title decider. India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with seven titles, will once again shoulder the weight of expectation. Yet Sri Lanka will take confidence from their eight-wicket victory over India in the 2024 final at Dambulla, a result that remains a reminder of their ability to deliver when the stakes are highest. (India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Live telecast)

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final will take place on September 13 (Sunday)

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, it will be broadcast for free on DD Sports

All eyes on the big FINAL 🏆



🏏 #INDvSL ⏰ 8 PM onwards..



Watch LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/nkYiUSyEPc — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 13, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup final match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

All information as per information provided by broadcaster

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