India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Final: India openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smashed superb half-centuries against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, in Dubai on Sunday. India have reached 183/5 after 20 overs. Shafali took just 24 balls to get to her fifty, departing for 68 off 39. On the other hand, Mandhana completed her fifty in 35 balls, but got run out for 59 after a mix-up with Harmanpreet. India won the toss and opted to bat. Revenge is on the minds of Harmanpreet Kaur and co., as India lost the previous Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka in 2024. India are aiming to win a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title. On the other hand, Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka are eyeing back-to-back crowns. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates from IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium:
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: RUN OUT! 2 wickets in 2 balls
Another run out! It's Deepti Sharma who falls short of her crease this time. A great yorker from Mithali, new batter Bharti Fulmali jabs it down to long-on. They try to scramble two, but Deepti fails to make it to her crease in time.
After taking the catch, Kawya Kavindi now puts in the throw that causes the run out!
IND 167/5 (18.5)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: OUT! Harmanpreet departs
Harmanpreet Kaur looks to go big but fails to get the distance on her shot. A simple catch for Kawya Kavindi at deep mid-wicket. First wicket for Mithali Ayodhya.
IND 166/4 (18.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India's run-rate has dipped
After the departures of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India's run-rate has dipped significantly. In the last 30 balls, India have managed just 33 runs.
Will Harmanpreet and Deepti be able to provide a final flourish?
IND 163/3 (18)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: OUT!
Richa Ghosh's innings comes to an end. Looking to go big, she fails to time it well. The ball goes straight up into the air, and Kavisha Dilhari, who dropped her earlier, now takes the catch. First wicket for Chamari Athapaththu.
IND 160/3 (17.1)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: SIX, FOUR! Richa!
Richa Ghosh goes big! An effortless hit but it still goes well over deep mid-wicket for 6. She then hammers another boundary through the off-side!
IND 160/2 (17)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: FOUR!
First boundary for the Indian captain! Harmanpreet Kaur plays a brilliant cut shot off the back foot, slamming 4. A boundary after 18 balls for India.
Meanwhile, Richa skies another attempted slog, but the ball lands safely.
IND 147/2 (16)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: DROPPED! Huge escape for Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh survives a huge scare! She doesn't connect well with the sweep shot, a fielder runs in from the deep and almost takes a superb diving catch, but lets the ball slip out of her hands in the last moment.
IND 140/2 (15)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: Mandhana misses out on historic record
Smriti Mandhana falls 8 runs short of achieving the record of the most runs in women's T20I cricket history. Had she made 67, she would've made the record her own.
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: RUN OUT! Mandhana gone!
Calamity for India! A disastrous mix-up between Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, and the latter falls well short of her ground. Two wickets in quick succession for Sri Lanka. Mandhana departs for 59 off 39.
IND 132/2 (13.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: OUT! Shafali Verma departs
GONE! The partnership is broken at last by Sri Lanka. Shafali slams a drive straight to the fielder at cover, and her innings comes to an end on 68 off 39. A magnificent knock by the opener. Chamudi Praboda takes the wicket.
IND 129/1 (12.5)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SIX more!
Smriti Mandhana continues the carnage! She steps out and slams yet another 6, straight down the ground! It's her third maximum of the evening.
IND 128/0 (12.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SIX, FOUR! 50 for Smriti Mandhana!
50 for Smriti Mandhana! She slams a terrific sweep shot for 6; the ball slams directly onto the boundary rope. Then on the final ball of the over, she picks up 4 more with a lovely cut, and gets to her fifty!
IND 113/0 (11)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: 100 up for India!
The 100-run mark comes up for India after just 10.2 overs. It has been absolute domination from the women in blue in the game so far. 200 will definitely be in sight for India.
IND 100/0 (10.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India 98/0 after 10 overs
Halfway point in the India innings. India are yet to lose a single wicket. Shafali Verma has bludgeoned a half-century. Smriti Mandhana is not far off completing her own.
IND 98/0 (10)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Monstrous SIX from Mandhana!
Smriti Mandhana goes big! The Indian vice-captain steps out and clobbers a huge 6 into the stands, over long-on. This comes just a couple of deliveries after Shafali slammed a powerful through mid-wicket!
IND 91/0 (9)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: FOUR! 50 for Shafali Verma!
Half-century for Shafali Verma! She gets there with another boundary, a brilliantly-timed cut shot. Shafali gets to her fifty in just 24 balls, it's a second successive half-century for her. Cometh the knockouts, cometh Shafali Verma!
IND 76/0 (7.4)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: FOUR, FOUR!
Two more boundaries for Shafali Verma! She is now going at a strike-rate of more than 200! Chamudi Praboda is the bowler who faces her wrath on this occasion.
IND 69/0 (7)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: India 57/0 after powerplay
A positive end to a poor powerplay for Sri Lanka, as Sugandika manages to get four dots off the final four balls of the sixth over. Mandhana has slowed down a tad, but Shafali is racing towards another fifty.
IND 57/0 (6)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: SIX more! Shafali unleashes carnage
Another maximum to end the over! After a boundary and a maximum earlier in the over, Shafali ends it with another straight 6! 50 up for India! 20 off the over.
IND 55/0 (5)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: Massive injury concern for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne is down and looks hurt. She tried to field the fourth ball of the fifth over, but went down clutching her ankle. It does not look good. She is going to be stretchered off.
After coming into the playing XI for the final, this is not how Vishmi would've envisioned the match going. Let's hope it isn't too serious.
IND 48/0 (4.4)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: FOUR, SIX!
Shafali Verma takes Chamari Athapaththu apart! The Sri Lankan captain is greeted by Shafali with a firm boundary through mid-wicket. A couple of balls later, she slams a big 6 over long-on! The first maximum of the game.
IND 47/0 (4.3)
IND-W vs SL-W LIVE: FOUR more!
Lovely shot from Smriti Mandhana! Shorter from spinner Sugandika and pulled away for 4 through mid-wicket by the star opener. India are going at nearly 9 runs per over!
IND 35/0 (4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: FOUR, FOUR!
The boundaries keep coming! Back-to-back fours for Shafali Verma. First a late-cut, guiding the ball away towards third-man for 4. The next one is on the pads and Shafali flicks it away with ease.
IND 29/0 (3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shafali survives scares!
Two balls in a row, Shafali Verma goes for a big shot, but doesn't get the distance. On both occasions, she clears the 30-yard circle on the off-side, but the ball lands safely despite a bunch of fielders placed on the edge of the circle.
IND 18/0 (2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: FOUR, FOUR!
Smriti Mandhana with another boundary! A lovely cover drive for 4 to start the second over. Shafali Verma then joins the party, slamming a slog-sweep for her first boundary of the game.
IND 14/0 (1.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Play begins!
WE ARE LIVE! Action begins in the Women's Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, and Smriti Mandhana gets things rolling with a first-ball boundary! Lovely cut shot against pacer Mithali Ayodhya.
IND 4/0 (0.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Time for the national anthems
The players are out onto the field, and it's time for the national anthems. First Sri Lanka, and then India. Cricket action on the way shortly!
Women's Asia Cup Final LIVE: Sri Lanka playing XI
Sri Lanka XI vs India: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.
One change for Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne is in for Sanjana Kavindi
Women's Asia Cup Final LIVE: India playing XI
India XI vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
One change for India: G Kamalini comes in for Pratika Rawal.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India win toss, opt to bat!
India opt to bat! For the first time in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss, and crucially it's in the final. So we will see Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action shortly!
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss in 5 minutes
We are five minutes away from toss time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do given the spin friendly conditions in play.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Road to the final
Both India and Sri Lanka have won every single one of their games en route to the final. India swept aside Hong Kong and Thailand and achieved a historic win over Pakistan in the group stage. Then they beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka secured dominant wins over UAE and Indonesia and edged out Bangladesh in the group stage, and then managed to beat Pakistan in a hard-fought semi.
Women's Asia Cup Final LIVE: Sri Lanka seek back-to-back crowns
Sri Lanka are also chasing history. Having won their first Women's Asia Cup crown in 2024, they are now looking to go back-to-back. If they win, they will also become the first team apart from India to win the title twice.
Women's Asia Cup Final LIVE: India eye eighth title, and revenge
India are aiming to win a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title, as well as reclaim the throne from Sri Lanka, who beat them two years ago in the 2024 final.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Women's Asia Cup Final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka. It is a repeat of the 2024 final, and a clash of the two best women's cricket sides in Asia.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!