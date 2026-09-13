Another run out! It's Deepti Sharma who falls short of her crease this time. A great yorker from Mithali, new batter Bharti Fulmali jabs it down to long-on. They try to scramble two, but Deepti fails to make it to her crease in time.

After taking the catch, Kawya Kavindi now puts in the throw that causes the run out!

IND 167/5 (18.5)