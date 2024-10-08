India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup, having got retired hurt in the previous game due to discomfort in her neck. Harmanpreet had walked off the field when she was batting on 29 against Pakistan on Sunday. India won that game by six wickets but still face early elimination from the tournament following the loss to New Zealand in their opener. "She (Harman) is doing fine and she will be fine for tomorrow," Mandhana told reporters.

However, there is no clarity over the fitness status of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar who missed the Pakistan game. "Pooja, I think the medical team is still working on her. So, the update will come only tomorrow during the match. But yeah, I don't think I can say anything at the moment," said Mandhana.

Conditions different from our expectations

Mandhana, the best batter in the side, has failed to get going thus far on the slow wickets of the UAE where stroke making has proved to be extremely tough.

India face Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a team that stunned them in the Asia Cup final not so long ago. They are yet to play Australia and their hopes of making the semifinals hang by a thread.

India chased down 106 in 18.5 overs against Pakistan, mindful of the run rate factor in the business end of the tournament.

"It (run rate) definitely was last match, but as I said, the conditions are a lot different to what you expect as a batter so you are probably thinking to get that run rate high and also you firstly you have to win the match first that's the first priority for us," said Mandhana.

"So, it's a balance between trying to find out what's the best for the team. Of course, you know in the last match I couldn't like I started off fine but then later on I consumed a few dot balls which was a little irritating for me...

"...but yeah having said that as batters we have to be really smart we can't we can't just go out there thinking that oh we are going to take on this bowling lineup and we are just going to cruise because of course the conditions and the outfield is a lot different," she said.

Mandhana said conditions in the tournament have been different from their expectations when asked about Harmanpreet going back to number four against Pakistan after batting at three against New Zealand.

"Definitely the wicket condition, the ground conditions are a lot different to what we thought when we came here. That also is a big consideration (in deciding batter order)," she said.

"The conditions, I don't see any except the New Zealand match, we haven't seen any team go over 140 in the whole tournament, 135-140, be it a day game or a night game, says a lot about the conditions," she added.