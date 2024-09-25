Former captain Mithali Raj reckons that India will enjoy a significant edge over other teams, as the conditions in the UAE resemble those found on home soil. The women's T20 World Cup is set to be played in the UAE -- Dubai and Sharjah -- from October 3. The ICC moved marquee event from Bangladesh owing to the political unrest in that nation. "The UAE is, again, in very similar conditions, so we can say that, you know, our team has the advantage," Mithali told Star sports.

However, the former batter warned against complacency, emphasising that every team will arrive fully prepared for showpiece event.

"But again, the World Cup means every team comes well prepared," she added.

Despite reaching the finals of ICC events, including a couple of senior World Cups, the Indian women's team is yet to grab its maiden global title.

"The Indian women's team, so far, hasn't won, other than the Under-19 World Cup," Mithali said.

"I think I will definitely want the team to do well because, like everybody else, when we get into the World Cup, we want our team to win." "As a broadcaster, I think I've just done the first stint for women's cricket in the Asia Cup, and India lost the Asia Cup. I don't know whether that's lucky or not in that way!" she added.

India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai.

Harmanpreet and Co have been clubbed alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)