The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 officially kicked off in style today with Captains' Day at the Dubai International Stadium, bringing together all 10 team captains on the eve of the ninth edition of the tournament. India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, highlighted the continuous learning journey in cricket, stating, "I think that is something we keep learning every day. When you win, sometimes you feel, OK, that is something I have achieved. But the next day, when you play, you may make small mistakes. I think that is part of the game. Learning never stops, every day is a learning day. I'm constantly gaining experience from every game. The people around me are helping and working hard to take our team to the level we want to reach. I am happy with the hard work the team is putting in to achieve even the small goals," she said, as quoted by ICC.

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, saying, "There are 10 teams here today that deserve to be here and have a real shot at winning this World Cup. You don't come here to defend a title - that's not what a World Cup is about - you come to win it. Our pool is quite tricky. We've got to get past many of these teams to lift the trophy, and it's a challenge we're excited for."

West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews, reflected on the long preparation leading to the World Cup, saying, "You play all year long preparing, and this is the pinnacle of where you want to be as a team. Every series, every training session, is aimed at the goal of a World Cup. It's been a long process, but as a West Indies team, we've had our sights set on it for a long time. We're hoping for success."

Bangladesh's captain, Nigar Sultana, acknowledged the initial disappointment of moving the event from Bangladesh but remained optimistic. "It was disappointing at first, but we are professionals. Now, we are here and focused. I expect many spectators, especially since there are a lot of Bangladeshis in Sharjah. Playing in such an event, I believe more people will come to support us."

Scotland's captain, Kathryn Bryce, emphasised their competitive spirit, stating, "We just want to compete in this tournament. We've played fantastic cricket in the qualifiers, and we aim to do ourselves justice on the big stage with good performances."

England captain, Heather Knight, discussed the challenges and growth in her captaincy, saying, "Captaincy is a constant challenge. You're always learning, adapting, and growing. Over time, you learn to convey your messages in different ways, especially with the help of those around you. I've had several coaches, and that helps keep things fresh. The team is always evolving, which helps keep everything dynamic."

Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana, expressed her approach to leadership: "I will try to enjoy myself, express myself, and back myself as captain. The management supports me, encouraging me to take brave decisions on the field. I aim to stay calm and make those decisions."

New Zealand captain, Sophie Devine, highlighted the development in women's cricket, saying, "The growth in the women's game has been amazing, both on and off the field. You're now seeing bowlers consistently hitting speeds of 120 km/h and more, showing the progress in fitness and skills. We have some promising young fast bowlers whose development over the last 12-18 months has been incredible."

South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt, spoke about their focused approach: "Last year was great, but we're taking it one game at a time. We're in a tough pool, but hopefully we can make the semi-finals, and from there, anything can happen. The team has undergone changes, but we've been well-organised, with new coaches and additional support. It feels great to have specific groups working on specific areas."

Sri Lanka captain, Chamari Athapaththu, embraced their underdog status, saying, "We always come in with the underdog tag, so there's no pressure. I don't want to put pressure on my team either. We have a young squad with some seniors, and we've been playing great cricket over the past 16 months. This is a different format, so we'll start fresh and take it one game at a time."

The World Cup, which will see 23 matches held over 18 days in the host cities of Dubai and Sharjah, promises to entertain and inspire a new generation of cricket fans while serving as a transformative platform for women's cricket.

The opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place in Sharjah, with hosts Bangladesh facing Scotland, followed by Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

This year, the ICC took a unique approach to the captains' photo, inviting each captain to individually showcase their excitement for the tournament against the striking backdrop of the Dubai Frame, a symbol of the UAE's landscape. The setting, blending the Emirate's iconic modern architecture with its desert heritage, reflects the cultural diversity of this World Cup edition.

