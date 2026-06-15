R Ashwin made a huge prediction about India's chances in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 following their win over Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant half-century while Deepti Sharma took five wickets as India registered a 64-run win to begin the competition on a near-perfect note. However, during his analysis on YouTube, Ashwin pointed out that India may struggle against tougher opponents in the competition as they lack power in their line-up. The former India spinner specifically named England and Australia as tough challenges.

"I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup. While India were excellent against Pakistan and their spin attack once again proved decisive, the team still lacks the depth that sides like England and Australia possess. India's combination appears slightly short on power-hitting options, which could become a concern in tougher matches against stronger opponents. Compared to the strong lineups of England and Australia, India's overall team depth remains a significant worry," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

Meanwhile, India batter Jemimah Rodrigues lauded the team's resilience and collective spirit following their emphatic victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, using a dressing-room address to highlight contributions across the squad rather than focusing solely on the headline performers.

In a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Jemimah praised the team for responding to pressure situations and backing each other throughout a contest that saw India recover from difficult moments with both bat and ball.

In her opening remarks, Jemimah singled out Shafali Verma's intent at the top of the innings. "First one's always special girls. Firstly, Shifu (Shafali). First ball, big tournament... to hit a six on the first ball," Jemimah said of the opener in a video shared by the BCCI.

She then turned her attention to senior batters Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose partnership helped India regain control after an early setback.

"Two of our veterans....Smriti, well played! Harry di, well played. To the situation, you both adjusted really well."

India's middle-order finish also came in for praise, with Jemimah acknowledging the impact made by Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma during the closing stages of the innings.

"Richa and Deepti. Talking about how we finished the game well, I think both of you were the best examples."

(With IANS inputs)

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