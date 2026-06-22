Former India captain Mithali Raj believes India should consider promoting captain Harmanpreet Kaur to number four after the team's six-wicket defeat to South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday. While reflecting on India's missed opportunity, Mithali also praised left-arm spinner Shree Charani for her impactful spell that briefly swung the contest back in India's favour. "It was a disappointing game for India because, had they won this, they would be on top of the table, and now they have no other choice but to beat Australia to get into the semi-finals. It was their game to win because it's a little tough road ahead. From batting order point of view, we haven't seen Harmanpreet bat that late at number five very often, so perhaps she can come in at number four and Jemimah at number five.

"Jemimah has played at number five before and scored a lot of runs there. By the time she comes in, she will most likely face the spinners, which is her strength. She can use her feet and plays the scoops and sweeps well. That could help build her confidence, get her back into rhythm and regain that momentum, with Harmanpreet batting ahead of Jemimah,” Mithali told JioStar.

India appeared well-placed to strengthen their position in Group A after posting 158, but Marizanne Kapp produced a match-winning unbeaten 81 from just 45 deliveries to take South Africa home in the final over. The result handed India their first defeat of the tournament and significantly complicated their qualification prospects.

Despite the setback, Mithali singled out Shree Charani's disciplined bowling as one of India's biggest positives from the contest. The left-arm spinner struck twice in one over to reduce South Africa to 25/2 before returning later to claim another wicket and finish with an impressive spell.

“Shree Charani is a quick learner. She made her debut in English conditions, so she pretty much knows the conditions. There wasn't much turn on offer for her on a pitch like this, but she made sure that she was attacking the stumps consistently and keeping them in play as much as she could. She varied her pace and lengths and even set the fields she wanted.

“Getting those two big wickets in that one over brought India back into the game. Even when she was brought on for her second spell, Charani bowled very tight lines. She hardly gave anything away outside off stump,” she added.

Charani's breakthroughs had briefly stalled South Africa after a cautious start, but Kapp's counterattack, aided by two dropped chances, proved decisive as the Proteas kept their campaign alive, leaving India in a mix as they need to win their remaining two encounters against Bangladesh and Australia to confirm themselves a semi-final berth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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