India vs Netherlands LIVE Updates, Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are off to to a blazing start against Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. Earlier, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede won the toss and opted to bowl against Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in their second Group A game. India are eyeing a second straight win, after outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs in their opening group game. India will be banking on star opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma to come good again. Netherlands are aiming to bounce back after losing narrowly to Bangladesh in their first match. (Live Scorecard)

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