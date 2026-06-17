Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 4, 4, 4 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Off To Blazing Start
India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are off to to a blazing start against Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday
IND-W vs NED-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates© AFP
India vs Netherlands LIVE Updates, Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are off to to a blazing start against Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. Earlier, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede won the toss and opted to bowl against Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in their second Group A game. India are eyeing a second straight win, after outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs in their opening group game. India will be banking on star opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma to come good again. Netherlands are aiming to bounce back after losing narrowly to Bangladesh in their first match. (Live Scorecard)
Match 10, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2026, Jun 17, 2026
Play In Progress
IND-W
56/0 (5.4)
NED-W
Headingley, Leeds
Netherlands Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.88
Batsman
Smriti Mandhana
23* (19)
Shafali Verma
25 (15)
Bowler
Iris Zwilling
22/0 (3)
Myrthe van den Raad
7/0 (0.4)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check FIFA World Cup 2026, Womens T20 World Cup 2026, News FIFA World Cup Schedule , and Women's T20 World Cup Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
IND-W vs NED-W Live
Wide!
Wide! The batter is not interested in playing at that.
Much better from the bowler. Back to around the wicket, a touch full and attacking the stumps. Mandhana plays it back to the bowler.
WIDE! That's a big wide. Fuller this time and sprayed well down the leg side. Good take from the keeper, diving to her right.
WIDE! And again! Length ball, starts on leg stump and shapes down the leg side.
WIDE! Over the wicket to the left-hander, on a good length and swinging down leg.
Good length on the pads, Verma fails to flick it away. The ball goes off the pads and dribbles to short fine leg for a leg bye.
A full toss now, on the pads, punched straight to mid on. Verma will feel she should have put it away.
Myrthe van den Raad starts off with a shortish ball from around the wicket. She gets it to slant from leg to middle. Shafali Verma plays an awkward half pull and gets a top edge over the short fine leg region for a couple of runs. 50 up for India.
A bit fuller and on off, Smriti Mandhana taps it towards short cover.
Lands this on a hard length and on off, Smriti Mandhana stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
Good effort in the deep! Fuller delivery but angling down the leg side, Smriti Mandhana swipes it away towards deep fine leg. Silver Siegers runs a long way to her left and makes a good diving stop. Two taken.
FOUR! The runs are flowing now! Back of a length and around off. Smriti Mandhana gets on top of the bounce and punches it with excellent timing through extra covers for four more runs.
Fuller and on middle, Smriti Mandhana knocks it down the pitch.
FOUR! Up and over! Good length and just outside off, Smriti Mandhana uses her feet but stays leg side of the ball. She does not get to the pitch of the ball, but just extends her arms and chips it over mid off for a boundary.
Iris Zwilling to bowl three on the trot? Yes, indeed.
Much better! Hard-length delivery, on middle, jags back in, Shafali Verma backs away and tries to steer it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
FOUR! Takes the aerial route now! Isabel Van Der Woning overcorrects and goes way too full this time, around off. Shafali Verma is waiting for this length, extends her arms and thumps it over mid off for a one-bounce four.
FOUR! Gets it away! Isabel Van Der Woning lands this short of a length and well outside off, takes pace off. Shafali Verma gets the chance to free her arms and crunches it through point for another boundary.
Much fuller and on off, Shafali Verma tries to force the drive and gets it from the bottom half of the bat as the ball rolls to mid on.