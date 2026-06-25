India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma Eyes All-time Record As Bangladesh Opt To Bat
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match LIVE Updates: India have been asked to bowl by Bangladesh in a must-win clash in the context of the semi-finals race.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to bat against India in a highly-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. After suffering defeat to South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. India will be relying on star batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to propel them to a good start. India have brought in experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur into the playing XI. On the other hand, Bangladesh enter the match with good momentum after a historic win over Pakistan in their previous game. Meanwhile, one more wicket for Deepti Sharma will mean she will surpass Jhulan Goswami (355) for most wickets in women's cricket. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter and Sanjida Akter Meghla.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav (In for Prema Rawat), Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur (In for Arundhati Reddy).
The skipper of India Women - Harmanpreet Kaur believes this is a good wicket to bat on. Mentions that if you spend some time in the middle, you can score runs, but there is also something in it for the spinners. Kaur says that it is important they adapt to the conditions and react accordingly. When asked whether net run rate will be on their minds or if the focus is simply on winning, Harmanpreet replies that the team's priority is to secure the victory.
The captain of Bangladesh Women - Nigar Sultana says that in this sort of game, they want to put runs on the board. Adds that this is an important match for them, and everyone needs to be at their best and make the moments count. Mentions that the batters have been a bit inconsistent, but hopefully they can turn up, and the bowlers have been doing a fantastic job. Informs that they are unchanged.
TOSS - Time for the coin to go up on a warm afternoon in Manchester. Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana are present in the middle. Harman gives it a flick. Nigar calls it correctly, and Bangladesh elect to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Former Indian batter, Veda Krishnamurthy is near the deck. She informs that this is the second game to be played on this surface, having previously hosted the India-South Africa clash. Mentions it is a dry wicket with visible cracks, suggesting batting could become increasingly challenging as the game progresses. Shares that spinners played a major role on this pitch in the previous game and are expected to be influential once again. Believes that the pacers will need to rely on their variations. Feels that 160-170 could be a par score on this wicket.
Bangladesh still fighting - Bangladesh's campaign has been a story of resilience. They were comfortably beaten by Australia, but reignited their hopes by defending just 123 against Pakistan in one of the surprises of the tournament. Captain Nigar Sultana remains the anchor of the batting unit, while Shorna Akter and the aggressive Juairiya Ferdous have shown glimpses of their ability. With the ball, Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter Meghla have been outstanding, consistently applying pressure and giving Bangladesh a fighting chance. They know they need something special to keep their semi-final hopes alive, but this side has already shown that it thrives when expectations are low. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
India eye another big step - India's campaign has had its ups and downs, but they remain firmly in control of their own destiny. They opened with an emphatic win over Pakistan before brushing aside the Netherlands, only to suffer a setback against South Africa. Smriti Mandhana has once again looked in sublime touch, Shafali Verma's attacking starts have given India early momentum, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's experience remains vital in the middle order. Deepti Sharma has been influential with both bat and ball, while Sree Charani has impressed with her knack of picking up key wickets. With a final group-stage clash against the unbeaten Australians still to come, India will know there is little room for complacency.
The race to semis intensifies - The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 rolls into Old Trafford in Manchester for another crucial Group A encounter as India Women take on Bangladesh Women. Welcome to what promises to be a fascinating evening of cricket, with the race for the semi-finals entering its decisive phase. Australia have one foot in the last four, leaving India, South Africa and Bangladesh battling for the remaining semi-final berth. Both India and Bangladesh have two wins from three matches, and neither side can afford another slip-up. With the margin for error rapidly shrinking, the stakes could hardly be higher.
... MATCH DAY ...
Asian rivalry renewed - At Old Trafford in Manchester, India and Bangladesh lock horns in a crucial Group A encounter with both sides in contention for a semifinal berth. The Women in Blue have history heavily on their side, having won 20 of the 23 meetings between the two teams in T20Is, including each of the last 7 encounters. They have also emerged victorious in all three of their previous meetings at Women's T20 World Cups. While this tournament is yet to produce a major upset, several of the lower-ranked sides have pushed the fancied teams hard and threatened to spring a surprise. Bangladesh will believe they have it in them to produce a special result. No room for error - India began their campaign with two wins from two matches, but the defeat to South Africa has complicated their path to the semifinals. With the Proteas still to face the Netherlands and Bangladesh, fixtures they will back themselves to win, another loss for India could prove costly. The Women in Blue found themselves in a similar position during last year's ODI World Cup when their campaign threatened to veer off course before they recovered and eventually went all the way. They will hope history repeats itself. Reliance on the openers - India's opening pair has shouldered much of the batting responsibility so far. All three of the team's half-centuries in the tournament have come from the openers, with Smriti Mandhana accounting for two and Shafali Verma one. The remainder of the batting unit has not quite clicked in the manner India would have liked. Jemimah Rodrigues has managed just 32 runs from three innings, while Harmanpreet Kaur has not batted with the fluency that has become synonymous with her game. With the stakes rising, India will be hoping for greater contributions from the middle order. Spin doing the damage - India's spinners have dominated proceedings with the ball. Out of the 24 wickets they have picked in the tournament, 21 have fallen to spin, highlighting just how influential that department has been. Sree Charani has been the standout performer for India with 10 wickets to her name and has risen to the number 1 spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma has embraced a much larger role with the ball than many anticipated. No longer just a part-time option, she delivered an impressive spell against South Africa and has helped soften the blow of Shreyanka Patil's absence. Concerns beyond spin - While the spin attack has flourished, India's seamers have struggled to make a similar impact. Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy remain wicketless in the tournament and have lacked the penetration needed to trouble opposition batters. That lack of impact with the new ball remains a concern. Renuka Singh Thakur is yet to feature in the tournament and arrives on the back of an indifferent run of form. However, with a crucial game ahead, India may yet be tempted to lean on her experience in the hope that she can rediscover her rhythm on the big stage. Fielding remains another concern. It has been India's Achilles heel for some time now, and it proved costly against South Africa. The chances offered to Marizanne Kapp came back to haunt them, with the Proteas all-rounder going on to play a match-winning hand. Belief growing - Bangladesh head into this contest on the back of a remarkable win over Pakistan. Having posted only 123, they produced a disciplined display to secure a memorable 23-run victory. Earlier in the campaign opener, they successfully navigated a tricky chase against the Netherlands. What makes those performances even more impressive is that this is the first-ever tour of England for a Bangladesh women's side. Far from being overawed by the occasion, they have embraced the challenge. To give themselves the best chance of reaching the semifinals, they will need victories over both India and South Africa. If they can achieve that, they will have to then hope Australia can defeat India. Opening punch - The only Bangladesh half-century of the tournament has come from Juairiya Ferdous, whose positive approach at the top of the order has provided her side with momentum. Alongside her is Dilara Akter, the holder of the record for the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh batter in Women's T20Is. She has endured a couple of quiet outings but remains a player capable of changing the course of a game. Experience and firepower - Captain Nigar Sultana remains the batting mainstay. She led from the front during the tri-series leading into the World Cup and was among the runs again in the win over Pakistan. Shorna Akter will also be a key figure. Her ability to clear the ropes and play the finisher's role with aplomb gives Bangladesh an added dimension in the lower middle order. Bowling blueprint - With her ability to make the new ball talk, Marufa Akter remains one of Bangladesh's most important weapons. Considering how heavily India have relied on their opening pair, early wickets will be crucial in exposing a middle order that has been short on confidence. Bangladesh also possess a spin attack capable of exploiting favourable match-ups. With three right-handers featuring in India's top five, the left-arm spin duo of Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter Meghla, along with leg-spinner Rabeya Khan, could have a major role to play if Bangladesh are to challenge the might of their Asian rivals. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, recent first) - IND - LWWLL | BAN - WLWWW. Conditions in focus - Variations in pace have arguably been the most effective weapons for the bowlers here in Manchester, where the average first-innings score across the three matches played so far stands at 164. Overall, it has been a surface with something in it for everyone, and let's hope it produces an entertaining contest between two sides with plenty at stake.