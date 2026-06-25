India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to bat against India in a highly-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. After suffering defeat to South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. India will be relying on star batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to propel them to a good start. India have brought in experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur into the playing XI. On the other hand, Bangladesh enter the match with good momentum after a historic win over Pakistan in their previous game. Meanwhile, one more wicket for Deepti Sharma will mean she will surpass Jhulan Goswami (355) for most wickets in women's cricket. (Live Scorecard)

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