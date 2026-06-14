Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed Mithali Raj for a momentous milestone in the Women's T20 World Cup during a Group A match against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday. Harmanpreet started the match jointly at the top at 726 with Mithali Raj. She went past the legend with a run on the first ball she faced. Meanwhile, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a graceful 68, leading India to 117 for four after 15 overs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday. Mandhana, whose fifty came off 44 balls (9x4, 2x6), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped overcome the early departure of opener Shafali Verma and one-down Jemimah Rodrigues.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet milked 91 runs for the third wicket, flaying the Pakistan attack with intelligence and occasional belligerence. The left-hander eventually succumbed to off-spinner Rameen Shamim.

But India lost Bharti Fulmali in the 15th over, stumped by Muneeba Ali off Sadia Iqbal. Richa Ghosh (6) is giving company to Harmanpreet. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana conjured a stand after twin blows to take India to 65 for 2 after 10 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday. After India lost Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) cheaply within a team total of 18, Mandhana (36 batting) and Kaur (20 batting) stemmed the initial rot with a 47-run stand for the third wicket.

Mandhana got a reprieve when Aliya Riaz, running backwards from her mid-off position, failed to hold onto a regulation catch. The unlucky bowler was left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab, who had dismissed Rodrigues.

Shafali had started with a six off left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who got her revenge with a delivery that cramped the batter for room as she tried a square cut and edged one to keeper Muneeba Ali

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