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England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: England Face South Africa With Eyes On The Final
England Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: England take on South Africa in a highly-awaited semi-final.
England vs South Africa LIVE Score: ENG vs SA Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates© AFP
England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A blockbuster Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final is on the cards as hosts England take on South Africa at The Oval. England did not lose a single match in the group stage, and have their eyes firmly set on the final. They will also receive a huge boost, as captain and star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to return after recovering from a calf injury. England will also rely on tournament's top-scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge and star pacer Lauren Bell. South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, are aiming to reach a third consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final. All-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp are expected to play a big role for them. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2026, Jul 02, 2026
Play In Progress
ENG-W
3/0 (1.0)
SA-W
The Oval, London
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.00
Batsman
Amy Jones
2* (3)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
1 (3)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
3/0 (1)
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No run.
A play and a miss! Kapp drags the length back now, outside off.
Jones and England are away. Fuller in length and closer to the off stump as well. Jones extends her hands for the drive but miscues it off the inner half square on the leg side.
A bit of shape for Kapp. Moving away in the air, bowled on a length, outside off. Jones lets it be. It does not quite carry through to Sinalo Jafta, and the keeper gathers it around her ankle.
Done and dusted with the pre-match formalities, it is now time to get the play underway. The umpires are out in the middle, and the Proteas Women are seen in a huddle near the boundary ropes before striding onto the field. The duo of Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge will open the innings for England Women. Marizanne Kapp has the new ball in hand, and she'll be looking for some early movement. Let's play...
We are just a few minutes away from another blockbuster semifinal clash. But first, the flags of the two nations are unfurled and the players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of South Africa first, followed by that of England.
South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus (In for Dane Van Niekerk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) (In for Sophia Dunkley), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Lauren Bell.
The skipper of England Women - Nat Sciver-Brunt says that they would have bowled first as well, but she is not concerned about it as they will now have to focus on putting a good total on the board in this crucial game. About her injury, she says that the medical team worked hard so she could return to the field, and she is happy about it. Regarding the team changes, she confirms that Sophia Dunkley makes way for Nat, and she is unfortunate to miss out despite doing a brilliant job at number 3.
The captain of South Africa Women - Laura Wolvaardt says that it is a hard ground to defend on. They have one change as Sune Luus comes in for Dane Van Niekerk, and it is a tactical change. Feels like they have room for improvement and have reached the semis without playing a perfect game, and it's an opportunity to do so. Ends by saying that England are a class side, especially at home, and will take some beating.
TOSS - Time for the coin to go up. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Laura Wolvaardt exchange pleasantries in the middle. Wolvaardt calls 'Tails', and she gets it right. South Africa elect to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain is near the deck alongside Dinesh Karthik. Nasser says the conditions could hardly be better for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to range between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. Mentions that a 16 km/h breeze blowing down the ground could come into play, especially with the pockets measuring just 56 and 55 metres. The square boundaries, meanwhile, are 61 and 62 metres. He also points out that this is the third game in a row to be played on the same surface. Karthik observes a good covering of grass on the surface, but it is dry underneath. Shares that the spike marks from the previous matches, along with the batters' guard marks, are clearly visible. He feels the new ball should offer the pacers some assistance early on, while the spinners are likely to come into the game in the latter stages. Overall, he expects it to be another good batting surface.
Unknown territory - Only two matches have been played at The Oval in this tournament - England against New Zealand and Australia against West Indies. If you are a Proteas supporter, you might be feeling a bit nervy as South Africa have never played at this venue, but they can lean on the experience of players who have featured here in The Hundred. If South Africa win the toss, however, electing to bowl first and using that innings to assess the surface before batting could prove to be a shrewd piece of tactics. All in all, what a match-up this promises to be. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates, because tonight, something special could unfold under these lights.
Will Nat Sciver-Brunt play? The question on every cricket lover's mind has been answered as the English skipper is fit to play. The 33-year-old has passed her fitness test following an intensive rehabilitation programme that included magnetic therapy, and she is ready to take the field. We all know how demanding it is for any player to return from injury and immediately perform at their very best, but when the player in question is Sciver-Brunt, expectation and optimism are impossible to suppress.
Mission redemption - These two sides are no strangers to the semi-final stage. Cast your mind back to October 2025, and you will recall exactly how that encounter ended in the ODI World Cup. South Africa were ruthless, clinical, and utterly devastating in their dismantling of England. Now, on home soil, in front of their own crowd, and with the wound still fresh, England have every motivation imaginable to make this night one of redemption. They know what is at stake. They know what it felt like to lose. And tonight, they will be determined to ensure history does not repeat itself.
Road to Lord's - The Kennington Oval, one of cricket's most iconic cathedrals, provides the stage for the second semi-final between England Women and South Africa Women. A place in the final alongside the already-qualified Australia is up for grabs. The Oval faithful have always embraced the women's game, and the atmosphere under the lights promises to be something truly special.
... MATCH DAY ...
Now or never - They were twelve, then they were four, and now the number shrinks down to three. With Australia (of course) marching into their eighth T20 World Cup final without breaking a sweat, and now they're just watching to see who dares show up at Lord's. The answer arrives in Semifinal 2, where an England side that hasn't lost a single game this tournament hosts a stubborn South Africa team. Home advantage against pure defiance. Only one crosses the Thames for Sunday's final. The other goes home wondering what might have been. Unbeaten fortress - England are one of the only two unbeaten teams in this tournament so far, with Australia the other. They have been absolutely ruthless, winning five out of five in the group stage. And will arrive with a truckload of momentum with them, and of course, a theatre of home crowd rallying behind them. They already booked the place in the semis with a game to spare in the league phase, and they closed out stamping their authority by defeating, correction, routing the defending champions by 9 wickets. And in an astonishing fact, they have NEVER lost a single T20 World Cup match on home soil, winning all ten of them, covering the 2009 and 2026 editions so far, and with spring in their steps, they would be keen to maintain that record intact. Winning but sweating - South Africa, on the other hand, are coming off four back-to-back wins, having lost only to the Aussies, but their wins have rather been anxious than plainly dominating. Yes, they defeated the Indians and the Dutch in fine fashion, but against Bangladesh, chasing a modest 118, South Africa somehow let the game run all the way into the final over before closing it out by four wickets. The results have been there. The nerves have too. Look at the bigger picture and South Africa's T20 World Cup record sits at a perfectly even 22 wins and 22 losses. Zoom in on English soil specifically and the story repeats itself, four wins against four defeats. Working in sync - England's batting has been in a league of its own this edition, losing just 20 wickets across five matches, the fewest of any team, while piling up the second-most runs in the competition at the best average. They're also the only side to have crossed 200 twice. Driving that success is Danni Wyatt-Hodge, whose 282 runs make her the tournament's leading run-scorer by a distance nobody else has come close to matching. Her average sits at an insane 94, built on a hundred and two sizzling fifties along the way. Sophia Dunkley, who sat out the opening couple of games after a quiet start, has since announced herself in emphatic fashion and now ranks as England's second best batter this tournament, making her and Wyatt-Hodge the only two English batters to have crossed three figures so far. And with a decent batting depth, they have all the arms and ammos in their ranks. England's bowling hasn't lagged behind either, picking up the joint third highest wicket haul in the tournament. Sophie Ecclestone and interim captain Charlie Dean have done the heavy lifting with the ball, while the pace unit, spearheaded by Lauren Bell, has chipped in when needed. And they are simple not short of options with excellent depth across both departments. Will Sciver-Brunt play? The most highlighted factor amid all this is that England have fared well in the absence of their insurance policy in the form of Nat Sciver-Brunt. She managed only a couple of games as a specialist batter before a left calf strain during the win over Ireland retired her hurt on 48, and she has not featured since. She sat out the final group match against New Zealand at The Oval as a precaution. The signs, though, are encouraging. Her scan showed good progress, and she has already been batting in the nets, with the knockouts firmly the target for her return. Whether she actually takes the field on Sunday remains a mystery for now, but if she does, an already stacked England side gets a whole lot scarier. Proteas’ own arsenal - South Africa aren't short of match-winners either, even if the runs have come through a slightly different route. Tazmin Brits, who wasn't even first-choice opener when the tournament began, has turned into their standout batter since walking in, racking up 174 runs. The headline act came against the Netherlands, where she smashed an unbeaten 114 off 69 balls. Captain Laura Wolvaardt hasn't quite found her free-flowing best this edition, but she has still stitched crucial partnerships at the top, including a 121-run opening stand with Brits against the Dutch. When the top order wobbles, Marizanne Kapp has repeatedly stepped up as the side's spine, her unbeaten 81 against India, the second-highest score in a World Cup chase in the format's history, single-handedly dragging South Africa over the line. With the ball, Ayabonga Khaka and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba have led the wicket-taking charge, while the veteran pace of Shabnim Ismail, who reversed her international retirement for this tournament, adds experience and hostility to the attack. Kapp doubles up here too, chipping in with the ball inside the Powerplay, whenever the situation demands it, making her arguably South Africa's most valuable player heading into the semi-final. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, recent first) - ENG-W - WWWWW | SA-W - LWWWW. What do the numbers say?The Oval has hosted two games this World Cup, and both times the chase has been a formality, with teams cantering home with overs and wickets to spare. Between the two matches, only three wickets have fallen in the second innings combined. England chased down 164 with 9 wickets in hand, against defending champs New Zealand. And the hosts have made this ground their absolute unbreachable fortress, winning five out of five T20Is here, which also includes the second semifinal of the 2009 edition, against Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, have never played a game at this venue in the shortest format, and to straightaway enter the furnace of the semifinal will be quite a challenge for them to adapt. England and South Africa have met twice before in the World Cup semifinals and the rivalry has been as competitive as it gets. It is a split 1-1 between the two, with England taking the honors in 2013, and South Africa in 2023. Fortress or farewell? This marks England's seventh semi-final appearance at a T20 World Cup, and their conversion rate into the final is nothing short of imposing, four from six. South Africa, meanwhile, are here for the fifth time, having gone on to reach the final on two of those occasions, in 2023 and 2024. Will their long, trophyless wait finally end this time around? Or does England march on toward another home World Cup crown? The first semi-final turned out to be a one-sided affair, so here's hoping this one serves up a few more nail-biting moments before it's done.