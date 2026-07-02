England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A blockbuster Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final is on the cards as hosts England take on South Africa at The Oval. England did not lose a single match in the group stage, and have their eyes firmly set on the final. They will also receive a huge boost, as captain and star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to return after recovering from a calf injury. England will also rely on tournament's top-scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge and star pacer Lauren Bell. South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, are aiming to reach a third consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final. All-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp are expected to play a big role for them. (Live Scorecard)

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