In the world of Artificial Intelligence, nothing can really be trusted on social media. As India secured a dominant victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, a video featuring the players of the two teams went viral. In the video, a Pakistani player could be seen attacking an Indian batter in the middle of the pitch, prompting the umpire and other players to intervene and separate the two. The video went viral on social media, drawing reactions from fans on both sides of the border. Some even questioned if the incident really took place. However, the video is fake.

The viral video seems to have been created using AI, as no such incident was reported on the field. Here's the video:

As for the match, a sensational half-century from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, an explosive cameo from Richa Ghosh, and a five-wicket haul from Deepti were the highlights as the 50-over champions India started off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a 64-run win over Pakistan at Birmingham on Sunday.

After securing figures of 5/10 in four overs, Deepti said during the post-match presentation, "I am very grateful. I like these kinds of wickets. All credit goes to the team, and I am very grateful. Hanuman Ji is great. I like ICC tournaments. (What was the key to bowling on this surface today?) I think because it was turning, so I varied my pace in every ball and every over. That helped me a lot. I had to bowl a little bit slower in the air, just believe in myself and bowl in the right areas. That is what I was doing."

A massive crowd of 18,814 turned up in this high-octane clash, the highest in a women's T20 World Cup group stage game ever. Deepti expressed happiness at the support Team India received from the fans.

"That is what we want in every game, that they keep coming and supporting. And especially I wanted to mention Smriti and Harry Di's partnership (of 91 runs for the third wicket). From there, the course of the game changed," she added.

Having faced a few wicketless games in the build-up to the tournament, she said, "I was not worried about when I did not get wickets, but I always believe in myself that whenever the right time comes, I will step up for the team, and that is how I play and bowl."

Deepti Sharma was also the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, 2025.

With ANI Inputs

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