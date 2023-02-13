The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday. Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives, just the way it did for men's cricket through the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is perhaps the sport's biggest cash-cow.

A total of five teams will be a part of the inaugural edition of the WPL. They are - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriors.

When will the Women's Premier League auction take place?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place on February 13.

Where will the Women's Premier League auction take place?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

When will the Women's Premier League auction start?

The Women's Premier League auction will take place at 2:30 PM onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Premier League auction?

The Women's Premier League auction will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Women's Premier League auction?

The Women's Premier League auction will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With ANI Inputs)

