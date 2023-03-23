It was a disappointing show from Smriti Mandhana in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League as the star batter failed to score big for Royal Challengers Bangalore and her team also failed to reach the play-offs. However, the RCB skipper had a surprise up her sleeve in the final group stage match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Mandhana, who was bought for a record Rs 3.4 crore, bowled for the first time in the tournament and the video has quickly gone viral on social media as she rarely bowls. Mandhana's action reminded fans of Virat Kohli who is also well known for his distinctive bowling action and even her India teammate Harleen Deol reacted to her bowling.

Seems like jersey no 18 has the same bowling action.. what say @mandhana_smriti ..!!!!!! — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) March 21, 2023

Mumbai Indians registered a four-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League, riding on Amelia Kerr's allround heroics.

Chasing a modest 126 to win here at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians stuttered post a fiery start and also failed to knock off the target in 11.3 overs – a condition that would have helped them improve net run rate over Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians eventually finished at 129 for 6 in 16.3 overs. RCB, however, signed off from the competition with their sixth loss in eight league matches.

All-rounder Kerr was at top of her game with figures of 4-0-22-3 and an unbeaten 31 from 27 balls (4x4s) to take Mumbai Indians over the line.

Kerr added 47 runs for the fifth wicket with Pooja Vastrakar (19) to revive Mumbai Indians who were rocked twice in quick succession.

Sobhana Asha halted Nat Sciver-Brunt's charge by dismissing her for 13, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur (2) fell for her first single-digit score in the competition.

Kanika Ahuja claimed two wickets in one over to finish as the pick among the bowlers for RCB.

(With PTI inputs)