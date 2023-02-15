Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed tennis legend Sania Mirza as the team's mentor for WPL 2023. Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam titles and 43 WTA Titles, will be working with the side ahead of the inaugural season of the tournament and according to the franchise, she is "someone whom the players can relate and respond to easily in a team environment”. RCB had a brilliant outing at the WPL Auction as they were able to buy the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh. It was an exceptionally special moment for Mandhana who went for a record amount of Rs 3.4 crore.

On the appointment of Sania Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much-needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality.”

On her new role as RCB women's team mentor, Sania Mirza, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, said, “It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor. Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women's Premier League as it will push the women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child.”

