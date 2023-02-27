The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is just a few days away and the Delhi Capitals are keenly looking forward to showing their magic in what is a landmark tournament for Indian cricket. The Delhi Capitals acquired 18 exciting players in the WPL Auction earlier this month and are all set to catch the imagination of cricket lovers during the first season. Asked what the WPL means to her after she reached the team hotel in Mumbai, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav said, "The experienced players can utilize the Women's Premier League as a platform to make a comeback and the youngsters will get a chance to showcase their talent in the tournament."

"We can also learn from foreign players and they will learn from us as well. The WPL will take Indian cricket to great heights," she added.

Batter Jasia Akhtar narrated how she felt on Auction day. She said, "I switched off the TV when my name came up in the WPL Auction. I switched off my phone for 15 minutes as well. I got a call from my brother after I switched on my phone and he told me that I was picked up by Delhi Capitals. I didn't believe him, but then I spoke with my parents and they were very excited. I felt proud after being taken by such a big franchise. I am excited to play with Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp."

All-rounder Arundhati Reddy said she received the special news about being acquired by DC from her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. "I went unsold in the first round of the Auction and I was not sure if my name would come again. Jemimah called me and told me that I was picked up by Delhi Capitals and that's how I got to know. She was very excited. We've been waiting for the WPL for a long time. It's a great opportunity for us to rub shoulders with some of the greats of the game," she said.

The Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, Titas Sadhu also shared her excitement. "I was following the Auction and practising at the same time. It was a huge relief when I was taken by the Delhi Capitals. I will look to learn as much as possible during this competition as I will be exposed to something that I have never experienced before. I will try to absorb as much as I can," she said.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

