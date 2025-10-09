From 102/6 in 26 overs to 251 in 49.5 overs, India made a miraculous recovery in their Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, courtesy of No. 8 batter Richa Ghosh. The 22-year-old made a vibrant 94 after another top-order collapse as India recovered to post a competitive total against South Africa. Ghosh's 77-ball innings (11×4, 4×6) showed her teammates how to make use of a rather easy-paced pitch with her seventh ODI fifty. In doing so, Richa broke several records. Richa is now the first cricketer, batting at No. 8 or below, to score 80 or more in a Women's ODI match. The previous highest was Chloe Tryon's 74 runs against Sri Lanka at Colombo earlier in 2025. Richa is now also the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs.

Fewest balls taken for 1,000 runs in WODIs

917 - Ash Gardner (AUS-W)

943 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)

1,010 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

1,011 - Meg Lanning (AUS-W)

1,022 - Alyssa Healy (AUS-W)

Highest partnership for the 8th wicket or below in WODIs

115 - RE Slater & PA Chatterji (SCO-W) vs BAN-W, Lahore, 2025

106 - A King & B Mooney (AUS-W) vs PAK-W, Colombo, 2025 WC

88 - NND Silva & OU Ranasinghe (SL-W) vs ENG-W, Hambantota, 2019

88 - RM Ghosh & S Rana (IND-W) vs SA-W, Vizag, 2025 WC

The ACA-VDCA Stadium pitch, perhaps, was the best among the three pitches — including Guwahati and Colombo — India have batted on yet, but they failed to exploit it fully after being asked to bat.

But the beginning was bright as openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) added 55 runs in 10.2 overs.

Rawal engaged in some smooth strokeplay, and a flowing cover drive off pacer Marizanne Kapp was the standout shot of her innings.

But Mandhana never looked comfortable out there. She tried to break the shackles with a towering straight six off pacer Ayabonga Khaka but perished soon to left-arm spinner Noku Mlaba.

Rawal and Harleen Deol (13) took India to 83 for one, and the latter's dismissal sparked a collapse, as the hosts lost five wickets for just 19 runs.

South African bowlers' nagging line, and a hint of turn might have played a part in it, but the Indian batters too were guilty of trying to force the pace before settling in.

Deol fell to a peach delivery by Mlaba as the ball squared her up with its outward turn, but Rawal tried to push pacer Tumi Sekhkhune to the leg-side but resulted only in a leading edge caught by Tazmin Brits.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur looked to drive spinner Chloe Tryon but another leading edge ended in the hands of Kapp inside the circle.

Jemimah Rodrigues missed the sweep against Tryon and fell leg before wicket (LBW), and Deepti Sharma was caught down the leg side as India slipped to 102 for six, and were in need of a steadying alliance.

It came in the form of a 51-run stand between Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur (13) as India inched past the 150-run mark.

Ghosh was impressive in pacing the innings, using her power judiciously as a couple of slog-swept sixes gave her the desired momentum.

Ghosh, who was dropped on 76 and 84, fetched her fifty in 53 balls, and thereafter she opened up to put the SA bowlers to the sword as 44 runs came in 24 balls.

Kaur fell trying to accelerate the pace, but Ghosh found another able and stable ally in Sneh Rana (33) as they realized 88 runs off 53 balls for the eighth wicket. Ghosh fell in the last over, but she had done her job by then.