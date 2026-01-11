India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues played an innings of a lifetime during the semi-final of the Women's ODI World Cup at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai last year. India Women were chasing a target of 339 runs against the mighty Australia for a spot in the final. They got off to a poor start, but Jemimah's heroic 127 not out alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 paved the path for success for the host team. India Women went on to win the summit clash, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

Two months after leading India to the unbelievable victory over Australia in the semi-final, Jemimah has now opened up on how Virat Kohli's words played an instrumental role in her knock.

"I once spoke to Virat Kohli about this. I asked him about that Melbourne knock. I said, 'You know, this knock is something else... it was a crazy knock. What was going on in your head? How did such a knock happen?' What he told me was, 'You know Jemimah, even if I want to take credit for that knock, I can't. If you ask me to replicate that knock, I can't. I was just grateful that God chose me at that moment to be the person to take India through'," she said in an interview for Breakfast With Champions.

"And when that World Cup semifinal happened, I just remembered what he said. Because I didn't change anything in my practice. My preparation was the same. Everything was the same, but it's just... you know, you are just chosen for that moment. And things just happen. I think that was one moment for me where I can't take credit," Rodrigues added.

It was an overflow of emotions from Jemimah as soon as India got over the line in the match. Giving a detailed description of what she was going through during the game, she said: "When I was playing that match, it was just like... sometimes you go into a 'Zen mode' where you don't know much about what's happening around you. You are just so focused on, 'Oh, we just have to win this match and make it happen.' Usually, you know when you're about to win-like when there are two runs left in nine balls, you know you're supposed to cross the line. Usually, I always have a celebration ready - I'll jump, I'll do this or that. But until that final run was scored, I had nothing. I was blank. And the moment that ball went for a boundary - Amanjot hit that shot - I hugged her, I picked her up, and I just burst into tears. I hadn't planned that. I didn't even think I would cry. But I don't know, it was just that moment: a World Cup semifinal at home, in front of my home crowd, with my parents there. After everything that happened over the last month, I think all of that was just bottled up and it finally came out."