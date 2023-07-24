Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan switched on his beast mode and showed his batting prowess on Sunday during the second Test between India and West Indies. Ishan, who is just two-match old in the longest format, took only 34 balls to reach his maiden Test half-century. His fiery fifty helped Team India reach a huge total as they declared their innings at 181/2, setting a 365-run target for hosts. During the match, Ishan smashed a one-handed six which reminded the fans of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

During the 24th over of India's innings, Ishan took full advantage of Kemar Roach's low full-toss outside off and loses his bottom-hand while placing a huge six towards the long-on. Notably, Rishabh Pant is known for hitting such marvelous sixes.

Ishan Kishan play one handed six like Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/OvOU6vie1Y — Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) July 23, 2023

Another interesting factor about Ishan's monstrous six was that he was using Pant's bat as it had the inscription 'RP17' on it. After the end of Day 4, the 25-year-old batter credited Pant for his advice, which was given to him at the National Cricket Academy.

"I was at NCA before coming here. I was practicing there and Rishabh was also there for his rehab. He just got a few points for me. He asked me the bat position and everything because he, had seen me playing with him. We have played together so many matches," Ishan said at the end of the play on Day 4.

"We have been together since U-19. So he knows how I play, what my mindset is. So he just help me a little bit with my bat position and everything, so otherwise I think I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting and it was a great time for him to come and chat with me and really thankful for that," he added.

India gave themselves the best chance to win the second Test against the West Indies with an ultra-aggressive batting approach after lead pacer Mohammed Siraj produced career-best figures on another rain-hit day in Port of Spain.

Siraj's five-wicket haul in the morning session allowed India to bowl out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings after the hosts started day four at 229 for five.

At stumps on day four, West Indies were 76 for 2 in 32 overs with R Ashwin removing Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (0). The hosts need another 289 runs on the final day for an improbable win.

(With PTI Inputs)