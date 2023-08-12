Shubman Gill went to the West Indies tour on the back of solid form, but he hasn't been able to fire up to his potential. In his last three matches, Gill was out for single digit scores. Barring an 85 in one of the ODIs, the 23-year-old dashing top-order batter hasn't been able to score a single other half-century in the Caribbean. Naturally, with the Asia Cup and the World Cup fast approaching, Gill's recent form is bound to increase India's headaches.

Gill has so far played 18 Tests, 27 ODIs and nine T20Is and remains central to India's plans in all three formats.

"I think the Indian team might be concerned about Shubman Gill already because he hasn't managed to score big for quite a long time. He has not done well against the left-arm spinners on a few occasions, too. The pitches are a bit challenging, no doubt, but if you're playing at the international level, you'll encounter different types of surfaces. It's not like Indian pitches will always be the same, allowing you to play big shots through the line. But I feel the Indian team has decided that Shubman (Gill) will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma in future," RP Singh told JioCinema.

Gill had another timely advice from en ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer.

"These West Indies surfaces are like that, you have to wait for it and can't just keep hitting on the rise which Shubman likes. But one thing he needs to understand that is he is not going to get conditions like Ahmedabad everywhere. So the better he gets used to the other surfaces and adapts to the surfaces, it's going to do him wonders," said Jaffer on ESPNcricinfo.