Suryakumar Yadav's disappointing run of form continued as the Indian cricket team batter was run out for just 1 following a brilliant direct hit from West Indies' Kyle Mayers during the second T20I encounter in Guyana on Sunday. Ishan Kishan played a ball from Obed McCoy with soft hands and immediately called for a quick single. However, Mayers was extremely agile at mid-wicket and he quickly collected the ball and completed an impressive direct hit. The on-field umpire went for a review but replays made it clear that Suryakumar was well short of his crease and was dismissed cheaply once again.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first. West Indies currently has a 1-0 lead in the series, after registering a close four-run win over India in the first T20I.

"We will bat first, the surface looks good. We will put a good score on the board. I do not we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals, you gotta keep wickets in hand and that's what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments. We have a forced change. Kuldeep Yadav got a hit on the hand last game, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him," Hardik Pandya said.

The WI skipper Rovman Powell said at the toss, "Looks a pretty good surface and hopefully gets better as the day goes along. We did not lose wickets in clusters in the last game which was good to see. We have grown as players and it is about continuing to do the right things and keep improving as a batting unit. We are going with the same team."

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

