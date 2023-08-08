There were some bizarre scenes in Guyana on Tuesday as India got ready to face West Indies in the must-win third T20I against West Indies. After the team got to the field, they looked at each other aimlessly and eventually left the field. It was due to the ground-staff forgetting to mark the inner circle. While the match was due to start at 8 pm IST, it got delayed by at least five minutes as the groundstaff hurriedly came back on the field to mark the circle.

India made some interesting changes going into the must-win match against West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series. The hosts are leading the series 2-0 in the series and one more win will see them pocket the series. Going into the must-win encounter, India made two changes - Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced Ishan Kishan while Kuldeep Yadav came in for Ravi Bishnoi.

"Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out," India captain Hardik Pandya said.

Speaking at the time of toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy