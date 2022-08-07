West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slightly shorter, Shimron Hetmyer punches it to down to wide long on for a single.
Hardik Pandya is persisting with a slip fielder for Shimron Hetmyer also.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on leg, Rovman Powell plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for one more.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Rovman Powell defends it solidly back towards the bowler.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it outside leg, Rovman Powell plays a lap sweep towards fine leg for a brace.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off and skidding away, Rovman Powell looks to play at it but misses.
Slip comes in for Rovman Powell.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shimron Hetmyer digs it towards long on for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and down the leg side, Rovman Powell swivels and pulls it but gets a bottom edge. The ball goes behind where Dinesh Karthik makes a good stop diving to his left.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, Rovman Powell pulls it without much timing but wide of mid-wicket. The mid on fielder cuts it off and they cross.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer pulls it and keeps it down. The ball goes towards the deep mid-wicker region. They collect one.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! With the wind goes Shimron Hetmyer and nails it. Short and around middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Hetmyer swings at it with all his might and dispatches it over mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and down the leg side, Shimron Hetmyer looks to defend it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A half appeal by Pandya but the umpire is not interested.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly short down the leg side, Rovman Powell blocks it back towards the bowler. A bit uppish but safe.
Rovman Powell is the new batter.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pooran is a dead duck in front of the stumps! A body blow to West Indies as their in-form skipper departs. Kuldeep delivers it a bit short around middle, perhaps a flipper that skids straight on and keeps a bit low as well. Nicholas Pooran opts to play from the back foot but fails to keep it away and is pinged on the back pad. The appeal is made and the finger goes up. Nicholas Pooran knows he is plumb in front and returns without even thinking about a review. 139 runs needed in 73 balls.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, Shimron Hetmyer goes on his back foot and strokes it to extra cover for one more.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Nicholas Pooran hits it to covers for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Goes outside off, Nicholas Pooran plays it with soft hands towards short third man.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle with some turn, Nicholas Pooran defends it to the off side.
Time for some wrist spin. Here comes Kuldeep Yadav...
6.6 overs (1 Run) This one lands on off as well, Nicholas Pooran miscues his drive towards long on for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On off, slightly shorter, Shimron Hetmyer pulls it towards deep backward square leg. The ball falls short of the fielder. They collect one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On off and much fuller, Nicholas Pooran drives it to cover-point and takes another quick run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Risky single. A length ball around off, Hetmyer hits it towards covers and sets off for a run. Samson has a shy at the striker's end but misses. That would have been close in case of a direct hit. Touch and go.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Handsomely put away! Back of a length, around off, Shimron Hetmyer sits back inside the crease and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, around off, Shimron Hetmyer looks to play at it but gets a slight bottom edge. The ball bounces towards the keeper. The replays show that it was off the back thigh pad.
Change in bowling. Skipper Hardik Pandya brings himself into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full in length and wide outside off, Hetmyer smacks it to covers where the fielder makes a partial stop. They cross for a run. After the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 38 for 3. 151 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length around off, Shimron Hetmyer defends it down from the back foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched to covers. A loud shout of no from Hetmyer.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and around off, cutting away, Hetmyer plays late but finds short third man. Pooran shows interest in a run but is sent back. Nicholas needs to be careful after what happened with him in the last match.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Hetmyer plays a mistimed drive to mid off.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Width there outside off, Shimron Hetmyer reaches out and crunches it through point.
