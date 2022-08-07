West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies continue to leak at least one boundary every over. Width there outside off, short in length, Shreyas smacks it over point for a boundary. Fifty for Shreyas Iyer, off 30 balls and he will be eyeing a century with 10 overs remaining.
9.6 overs (1 Run) This one lands outside leg, Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Deepak Hooda flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, following the batter down the leg side, Hooda tries to heave but misses. It's a good take by Thomas and he appeals for a catch. The umpire gestures that it brushed the pads.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Delivers it outside off, Shreyas Iyer lofts it. The ball goes in the air and lands safely just before the long on fielder. They cross.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, Deepak Hooda gently flicks it towards square leg for one. The 50-run stand comes up, off 31 balls.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, this is played towards long off for one run.
Rovman Powell replaces Odean Smith in the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle, Iyer hits it to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, Deepak Hooda tucks it to square leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, and fuller in length, Iyer eases it to covers for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Deepak Hooda flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket and bowls it flat and outside off, Hooda tries to drive but fails to connect.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hooda shows his class now! Floated and full, outside off, Deepak skips down the track and lofts it nonchalantly over extra cover for a maximum.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a shot of absolute class! Smith delivers it on a length and outside off, Shreyas dispatches it over long off for a biggie. Not an easy shot to play. 15 from the over!
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the top! Odean Smith delivers it short and outside off, Shreyas exercises his arms, steps back to make room and slams it over point for a biggie.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off and on a good length, Deepak Hooda steers it with soft hands towards backward point and rotates the strike.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it from the inside half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, outside off, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards the cover fielder.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Odean Smith starts with a fuller one around middle and leg, Deepak Hooda flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Change in bowling. Odean Smith is given the ball now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Deepak Hooda guides it towards deep cover. They cross.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is eased to sweeper cover for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller again, Deepak Hooda eases it to long on for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, Shreyas Iyer works it towards long on for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, short in length again, Shreyas Iyer looks to repeat the last shot but fails to connect this time.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Walsh starts with a long hop, wide outside off, Shreyas rocks back and whacks it through backward point for a boundary.
Hayden Walsh to bowl for the first time in this series.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on middle, Shreyas tucks it through mid-wicket for one. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 53 for 1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full in length and outside off, Hooda plays a mistimed shot back towards the bowler. Very casual from Paul in his followthrough as he lets the ball go through. The batters steal a run.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, the batter leaves it.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hooda continues to impress! Short in length, around middle, Deepak Hooda hangs on the back foot and at the last moment, he ramps it behind the keeper for a boundary. 50 comes up for India.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, the bounce gets big on the batter, Hooda plays a mistimed pull shot wide of mid on for a run.
5.2 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! A length ball, around middle, Hooda presents a straight bat and with a lovely extension of his arms, he puts it away behind the bowler for a boundary. Quality. It's a no ball also for overstepping. Free Hit time...
5.1 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder. Short and outside off, slower in pace, Hooda cracks it off the back foot but finds the fielder at cover-point.
