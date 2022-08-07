West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
It's a big total for an insipid and inconsistent batting department of West Indies. Can they overhaul the target? Stay tuned to find out...
Shreyas Iyer (64) comes up for an interview. Says that you need to be flexible and be ready to make use of the opportunities. He is glad to accept the challenge to open and it came off well. Praises Deepak Hooda for showing the right intent and adds that runs coming from both ends helped him. Shares that they were looking for a total of 180 as the wicket gets slow in the second innings. He feels that they have got an over-par total. Shreyas is confident about his bowlers to defend this total.
There was a slight break due to lightning nearby the stadium. It disturbed India's momentum slightly as they managed only 47 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the last five overs. It was yet another lacklustre bowling show by West Indies. They are just not looking ready to take on a top team. There were so many boundary balls served and the Indian batters had no qualms in putting them away.
It was a thunderous batting show by India, especially in the first 15 overs! Right from the start, they batted in top gear and focused on getting at least one boundary from every over. The run rate was very impressive and credit must go to Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda for their brilliant knocks and quickfire partnership.
A terrific last over and West Indies have stopped India from getting close to 200. Odean Smith, usually known for leaking runs, bowled three brilliant overs at the death and his efforts restricted India's charge.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, no pace on offer, Khan hits it towards point and picks up a run. India finish on 188 for 7.
19.5 overs (0 Run) A brilliant yorker, around leg, Avesh tries to dig it out misses.
Avesh Khan is the next batter in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A miscued shot from Axar and he is gone. Full toss wide outside off, Patel has to fetch it as he attempts to heave it over the leg side. Ends up slicing it to point where Pooran takes a simple catch.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Too full in length around off, Patel drills it down to long off and turns down the single.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Back of a length, around off, Axar gives it the full whack of his bat and launches it over long on for a biggie. Smashed with the wind, that's the key.
Kuldeep Yadav is the new batter.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Hardik Pandya is gone. Fuller in length and wide outside off, Axar drags it back off the inner half. Odean jumps and collects the ball. He scores a direct hit immediately at the bowler's end. The ball deflects and the batters cross. It's referred upstairs. The replays find that Pandya is short of his crease.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Axar knocks it down to long on for a run. So make it a 19-run penultimate over.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, Hardik mistimes his flick to deep mid-wicket. Only a run but he will retain strike. Hang on, there is a late call for a no ball. Holder has overstepped. Free Hit loading...
18.5 overs (6 Runs) FOUR! Stand and delivery. Hitting with the wind. Two dots followed by 16 runs off three balls. Pandya showing his class. A low full toss, around off, Pandya whips it across the line and dispatches it over deep mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another poor execution of yorker. A full toss down the leg side, Hardik shuffles across and spanks it down to fine leg for a boundary.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A lot of bottom hand on that shot! Holder misses his yorker this time, it turns out to be a full ball in the slot and Pandya clobbers it over long on for a biggie.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots now. A wide yorker again, outside off, Pandya squeezes it out but straight to point.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Holder nails his yorker wide outside off, Hardik digs it out to the off side.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on middle, Hardik turns it in the gap at mid-wicket and keeps strike. Yet another brilliant over by Odean Smith. It's a rarity, if you know what we mean!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Width there outside off, short in length, Axar forces it to sweeper cover for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle, Pandya punches it down to long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, driven through covers for a run.
Axar Patel is the new batter.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Given lbw! Dinesh Karthik has referred the decision. Coming to the delivery, it's a dipping full toss, around leg, Dinesh Karthik tries to play the reverse-batted shot but fails to connect. It hits him on the back boot and they appeal. The finger goes up. DRS time. No edge is found on the UltraEdge. Ball Tracking takes time to load but once it loads, it shows that everything is in line. Three reds and DK is on his bike.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short but down the leg side, DK tries to pull but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Similar to the last delivery. Wide and outside off, Dinesh Karthik shuffles across the stumps and then leaves. The umpire doesn't call for a wide.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss wide outside off, Dinesh Karthik looks to play at it but misses.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) On off and slightly shorter in length, Dinesh Karthik knocks it to wide long on for a brace.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! Too full in length and around off, Karthik forces his drive straight down the ground and finds the fence. DK is up and running with two boundaries.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Dinesh Karthik throws his bat to slap it but doesn't connect well. The ball rolls towards the fielder at short third man.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Dinesh Karthik goes down and across, fetches a length ball from outside off and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary. DK knows his angles!
Dominic Drakes comes back into the attack. 1 for 14 in his 2 overs so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On off and on a good length, Dinesh Karthik punches it to long on for a single. Just 5 from the over, along with a wicket.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on leg, Hardik Pandya flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off, Hardik Pandya defends it towards the mid off region.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside leg, Hardik Pandya looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on leg, Karthik gently flicks it towards square leg for one.
Dinesh Karthik arrives. He can be lethal in the end overs.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Off stump goes for a walk! Back of a length, around off and angling in, Samson stays deep inside the crease and tries to punch it through the line. He though gets cramped for room and ends up deflecting his shot on the off stump. It goes cartwheeling out of the ground and India lose their fourth wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Pandya punches it to long on. They collect one.
