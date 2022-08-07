West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Walsh defends it out solidly.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Shimron Hetmyer sweeps it towards mid-wicket for one. 100 up!
14.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer goes on the back foot and powers it down to wide long on. Sanju Samson attempts to stop it with one hand but misses and concedes a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Aerial but safe! Loopy and full, around off, Hetmyer goes down for the slog sweep but it takes the top edge and flies behind first slip. It lands safely wide of short third man. No run taken.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and turning away from around off, Shimron Hetmyer looks for a mighty heave but misses.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Darts it around the leg stump, Hayden Walsh defends it away.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On off and fuller in length, Shimron Hetmyer eases it to short third man for a quick run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Goes outside leg, Shimron Hetmyer looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fastest fifty for Shimron Hetmyer in T20Is, off 28 balls! Short in length and on middle, Hetmyer goes on the back foot and hammer-pulls it to wide long on for a boundary. He is the last man standing for West Indies.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Darts it down the middle, Shimron Hetmyer again defends it back towards Ravi Bishnoi. Three dots in a row.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, Shimron Hetmyer blocks it back towards the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Shimron Hetmyer defends it solidly.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Hayden Walsh hits it past point. A double-wicket maiden as Hetmyer turns down the single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off and a touch short in length, Hayden Walsh defends it towards the leg side.
Hayden Walsh is in next.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It's a meek surrender from West Indies. Kuldeep serves another googly, around off and a bit on the shorter side, Odean Smith goes back and tries to pull but only gets a top edge. It balloons behind the keeper and Hardik Pandya moves across to his left from first slip to grab the catch. Shimron Hetmyer can't do anything, he is running out of partners.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, Odean Smith defends it back towards the bowler.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Odean Smith looks to play at it but misses.
Odean Smith, the big hitter, walks in next.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Through the gate! It's a procession for West Indies. Kuldeep cooks a brilliant delivery. Lands it full and around off, Drakes takes his front leg forward to drive but leaves a big gap between his bat and pad. The ball spins through the gate and goes on to unlock the stumps.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shimron Hetmyer eases it towards the fielder at short third man.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller nd on off, Dominic Drakes knocks it to long off for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB LBW! The on-field decision is reversed. Another well-disguised googly from Bishnoi. Keemo Paul misreads it as he stays inside the crease attempting to work it on the leg side. He fails to do so and is thudded on the pads. The appeal is made but the finger stays down. Pandya takes the DRS and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. Paul is done and dusted for this innings.
Dominic Drakes is the new batter.
DRS time! Keemo Paul also misreads a googly and is rapped on the pads. The finger stays down this time and Hardik Pandya has reviewed the decision.
11.4 overs (5 Runs) Five wides! Turning down the leg side, Keemo fails to work it around and the keeper also fails to collect. It races behind to the fine leg fence.
Keemo Paul is in next. A leg slip in place.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Given lbw! Rovman Powell takes the DRS. Coming to the delivery - Bishnoi hurls across a well-disguised googly. It lands a bit short around off and turns back in along with staying low. Rovman Powell is caught deep inside the crease as he attempts to hit it on the leg side. He is rapped on the back leg, they appeal and the umpire agrees. DRS time! No bat is involved, UltraEdge confirms. Ball Tracking declares it plumb in front. Three reds. 106 needed off 51 balls.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rovman Powell looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge. The ball bounces near the keeper.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Struck hard and straight! Flighted delivery, pitching full and around off, Rovman Powell bludgeons it down the ground and beats long on.
Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and on the stumps, Rovman Powell tucks it towards deep square leg for one. 15 from the over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, Rovman Powell defends it away.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rovman Powell flicks it towards the short mid-wicket fielder.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer eases it to short third man. The fielder has a needless shy at the striker's end which costs India a run.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes the distance again. Avesh Khan is on the shorter side with his length, around off, Shimron Hetmyer stands back and clubs it over wide long on.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full toss wide outside off, Shimron Hetmyer looks to play at it but misses. Wide called.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a great start for West Indies after the break. Fuller in length and outside off, Hetmyer gets the room to swing his arms and dismisses it over long off.
