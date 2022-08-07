West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Sanju Samson drives it to deep covers for a brace.
Odean Smith to bowl now. Also, Jason Holder has gone off the field to get his ankle treated.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away this time! Full in length and outside off, Samson drills another drive and this time sends it racing away to the long off fence.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that would have hurt! Too full in length and on off, Samson drills his drive back towards the bowler. Holder tries to stop it with his boot but hurts his ankle in the process.
We're hearing from the studios that the match is about to get underway again. The players have returned. Jason Holder is getting ready to complete his over...
Update 9.10 pm IST (3.40 pm GMT) - Stoppage in play! It's bright and sunny at the moment, but there was lightning nearby. This is a precautionary measure. The players are leaving the ground. Let's hope that the action resumes soon.
14.3 overs (1 Run) This one lands outside off, Hardik Pandya steers it towards deep cover for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, Hardik Pandya plays it towards the fielder at point.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Sanju Samson drives it to deep extra cover for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one, Sanju Samson gently flicks it to deep square leg. They collect one.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is abysmal bowling. Short again, an attempted leg spinner, around leg, Samson latches onto it and smashes it through square leg for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, Hardik Pandya hits it to long on for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit-me delivery! Short and down the leg side, Hardik Pandya turns inside the crease and pulls it with ease, wide of short fine leg for a boundary. The Indian skipper opens his account.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Sanju Samson pushes it to through mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Sanju Samson eases it back towards the left side of the bowler.
Hardik Pandya arrives to a huge ovation from the crowd.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Both the set batters are dismissed and West Indies are staging a fightback. Jason Holder speeds in from 'round the wicket and tries to bowl a slower-ball yorker. The execution though is not there and it turns out to be a low full toss outside off. Shreyas Iyer tries to fetch it from there and tonk it over the leg side but the ball takes the toe end of the bat and lobs back to the bowler. Holder takes the return catch gleefully and ends Shreyas' stay at the crease.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker and outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to play at it but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length and on off, Sanju Samson lofts it but gets the timing wrong. It goes in the air and falls short of the fielder at long on. They collect one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter one, Shreyas Iyer looks to pull it but doesn't connect well. The ball goes towards the mid-wicket fielder. They collect one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker and outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to play at it but misses.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Holder begins his second spell with a full toss outside off, Shreyas Iyer reaches out and strokes it past the diving cover-point fielder for a boundary.
Jason Holder returns in the attack. His only over went for 5 runs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Shreyas Iyer guides it to deep extra cover and takes one. 4 runs and a big wicket in the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Sanju Samson dances down the track for a big hit but doesn't connect well. The ball goes towards the long on region. They collect one run.
Sanju Samson walks in next.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Hooda holes out! He attempts a lofted shot against the breeze and the ball holds up quite a bit in the air. The change of ends has worked for Hayden Walsh. He serves it flat and outside leg, Deepak Hooda skips down the track, makes room and tries to heave it across the line. The ball comes from the inner half of his bat and flies to deep mid-wicket. Shamarh Brooks settles underneath it and West Indies break the dangerous 76-run stand.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, Iyer looks for a big hit but the ball comes from the inside half of the bat and goes towards deep mid-wicket. They cross.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Shreyas Iyer shuffles across for a reverse sweep but misses and falls. He gets a lucky escape as the ball didn't hit the stumps.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Deepak Hooda steps back and gently pushes it to deep extra cover for one.
Change in bowling. Hayden Walsh gets back into the attack. He has changed ends now. 18 from his 2 overs so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, outside off, Deepak Hooda drills it to long on for one more. 17 from the over!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller, Shreyas Iyer lofts it. The ball goes in the air and falls just short of Jason Holder at long on. The batters cross.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary square of the wicket on the off side for Shreyas. A length ball outside off, angling away, Shreyas throws his bat at it and slices it behind backward point for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and down the leg side, Deepak Hooda gently guides it towards long on and rotates the strike.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hooda goes downtown this time! Fuller in length and outside off, Hooda shuffles across the stumps to get close to the delivery and towers it behind the bowler's head for a biggie. 100 comes up!
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a scintillating shot! A touch short in length and outside off, Hooda stays deep inside the crease, uses his wrists and muscles it over square leg for a boundary. This is the reason he is rated so highly by the team management.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 142/4. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.