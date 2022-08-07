West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED UP! Another wicket for Axar. Absolutely brilliant. His accuracy is immaculate. A quicker one, a touch short and around off, skidding in, Devon Thomas sits back deep inside the crease and attempts to cut. He is cramped for room and ends up losing his stumps. West Indies are in deep trouble now. End of an eventful over, 13 runs and two wickets off it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short as a result of the last two boundaries, around off and Hetmyer goes back to work it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intent evident from Shimron. Fuller and around off this time, Hetmyer sits down on one knee and powers it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark with a boundary. Fuller in length, around leg, Hetmyer goes down on one knee and muscles it over backward square leg for a boundary.
Shimron Hetmyer is the next batter in, ahead of Nicholas Pooran.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Axar gets his revenge. Makes an adjustment to his line and length and strikes again. Flatter delivery, around middle and skidding off the surface, Brooks comes down the track and tries to perhaps go over long on. He misses and Dinesh Karthik does the rest behind. 165 needed off 94 balls.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Flatter delivery, around off, Brooks shimmies down the track and flat-bats it over extra cover for a boundary.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! This one is on a length and outside off, Devon Thomas goes for a full-blooded drive but gets a thick outside off. It flies past the diving Dinesh Karthik and finds the fence at third man.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Width there outside off, Thomas taps it down to point and looks for a run. He is sent back and Thomas grounds his bat before the direct hit from Bishnoi strikes the stumps.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, it's dug out to the off side. The ball rolls in the vacant area at covers and they cross.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and down the hill. A length ball around off, Brooks stays back and swings his bat hard at it. Gets enough connection and it speeds past the mid on fielder.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss outside off, Thomas squeezes it out to backward point where the fielder dives and takes the pace off the ball. He deflects it towards sweeper cover and the batters get one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep steams in from 'round the wicket and delivers a full ball wide outside off, Brooks slices his drive over cover-point for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it a bit short and on middle, Thomas goes on the back foot and plays it down to mid-wicket. Another tidy over from Patel.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flat and in the line of the stumps, it's pushed defensively to covers.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, forced to mid on for a sharp single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Another quicker one, landing around off and turning away a bit, Brooks does well to defend from the back foot.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller outside off, pushed to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fires a flat delivery down the leg side, Brooks tries to sweep but misses.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, helped on the leg side but not in the gap.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Brooks plays it down to backward point where a misfield allows a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length and wide outside off, Thomas guides it through point for a run. The umpire is keeping a close eye on Arshdeep's landing. The bowler has been asked to stay away from the danger area.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! Arshdeep pitches it up and around off, Thomas plays a punchy drive through covers and finds the gap at covers for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) West Indies open their account after 8 deliveries. Full and outside off, Brooks pushes it gently to mid off and pinches a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Angling away from the batter, on a length and outside off, Shamarh Brooks has a loose push at it and misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Brooks reaches out and pushes it to cover-point. Another dot.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) That is defended solidly off the front foot. Axar begins with a wicket maiden.
0.5 over (0 Run) Loopy and full around off, Devon Thomas gets forward and pushes it to cover-point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter again, outside off, pushed to covers.
Devon Thomas is the new batter.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The move to open with Holder flops. He gets out for a 3-ball duck. Axar Patel hurls across an arm ball, flatter through the air and around middle and leg, Jason Holder shuffles across the stumps to play the paddle shot but fails to connect. It goes on to disturb the wickets and India strike early.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Holder again plays it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a flatter and fuller ball on middle, Holder defends it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
