West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, turned wide of mid on for a single. 10 from this over!
3.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Back of a length, around middle, Shreyas works it gently through mid-wicket and straightaway calls for two. The fielder attacks the ball in the deep and fires the throw to the bowler. Keemo collects it in front of the stumps and then breaks them. He appeals, the umpire takes it upstairs and the replays find Kishan safe.
Appeal for a run out...
3.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, short and around off, Shreyas is early into the shot and misses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Full and wide outside off, Shreyas throws his bat at it and the ball flies off the outside edge to third man. A bonus boundary for India.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and around off, Ishan chops it down square of the wicket on the off side and takes a quick run. It's called a no ball. Free Hit coming up...
3.2 overs (0 Run) In the zone outside off, on a length, Kishan pushes it off the front foot to covers.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Lazy from the bowler. Keemo serves it on a length around off, stopping a bit onto the batter, Shreyas tries to work it on the leg side but it takes the outer half and the ball rolls back towards the bowler. Paul doesn't bend down to pick it up and lets it roll to mid off. Shreyas spots the chance for a run and pinches it easily.
Keemo Paul comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Beautifully timed. Fuller in length and outside off, no pace on offer, Kishan drives it past the diving cover fielder. It's stopped in the deep and they get two runs. 12 from the over!
2.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Shreyas glances it off his hips, not timed perfectly but it goes in the gap at square leg. They cross.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another punch from the back foot by Iyer but this time he finds the cover fielder inside the ring.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! This is very good from Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, around off, Iyer stays tall inside the crease and packs a punch through covers for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but it still races away. Fuller in length and outside off, slower in pace, Iyer tries to heave but gets an inside edge and it goes to the deep mid-wicket fence.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Drakes begins with a short ball around off, Ishan plays it down softly to point and scampers across to the other end.
Dominic Drakes comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length and angling in around off, Ishan pushes it gently through point and retains strike with a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Wide again, third of the over. Obed tries to bowl a slower one but delivers it way wide outside off. Ishan chases but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Gets away with a bad ball. Full and around leg, Kishan helps it off his pads but finds short fine leg. Either side of that fielder and it would have been a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Obed McCoy loses his radar and sprays a short ball way wide outside off. The batter leaves again.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, it's clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped over point. There is a protection in the deep and hence only a run.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed. Width there outside off, short in length, Ishan Kishan stays back calmly and opens the face of his bat at the last moment to guide it through the gap between short third man and backward point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Ishan stays back and plays it down to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! McCoy begins with a length delivery but it's too wide outside off, Kishan leaves.
Obed McCoy to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Chance of a run, missed! Slower one, a length ball around off, Shreyas taps it down to point and sets off for a run. He is sent back but has nowhere to go. Luckily for him, the fielder (Shimron Hetmyer) misses his shy at the striker's end and Iyer survives. The replays show that Ishan Kishan had responded initially before sending Iyer back.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Shreyas opens his account with a boundary. A length delivery, around off, Iyer finds it in his range and powers it over mid on for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) A touch short in length and close to off, Iyer pushes it from the back foot to covers. Not in the gap.
0.3 over (0 Run) Movement on this delivery. Holder delivers an outswinger, on a length outside off, Shreyas allows it through.
0.2 over (1 Run) India are away! Too full in length and more in the line of the stumps, Kishan drives it down the ground, to the left of mid off and takes a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good shot, but not in the gap. Full in length and outside off, Kishan is on the front foot as he drives but finds mid off.
Time to get underway! The men concerned are out in the middle. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have come out to open for India. It's going to be Jason Holder to bowl the first over. All in readiness, the players take the knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and here we go...
Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies, says that he would have batted first but now they will try to restrict India to a gettable total. Informs that West Indies have also made four changes. Tells that for them it's all about getting the experience and getting better with every game. On Hayden Walsh playing today and not before, Pooran replies that it was tactical and it's nice to have both Akeal Hosein and Walsh in the squad.
Hardik Pandya, the stand-in captain of India, says that in the second innings the wicket got slower in the last match, so they want to bat first when the pitch is fresh. Adds that the crowd has been very supportive and hopes to entertain them. Mentions that they have set some standards and need to make sure they go out and show their skills. Tells that as a team, they are relaxed and the boys are told to play their natural game. Four changes - informs Hardik Pandya.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shamarh Brooks (In for Brandon King), Devon Thomas (WK), Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Odean Smith (In for Alzarri Joseph), Keemo Paul (In for Kyle Mayers), Hayden Walsh (In for Akeal Hosein), Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (In for Rohit Sharma), Shreyas Iyer (In for Rishabh Pant), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C) (In for Suryakumar Yadav), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Toss - The two captains have come out and it's not Rohit Sharma but Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue in this match. Up goes the coin, Pandya calls correctly and INDIA ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.1 overs, India are 38/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.