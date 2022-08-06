West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer works this towards cover-point. There should have been a single but they do not run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! That is a top shot! Avesh Khan goes back to bowling short and in line with the stumps, Shimron Hetmyer goes on the back foot and slaps this towards deep mid-wicket for a much-needed boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Serves this full and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer connects this well and strokes this wide of cover. Rohit Sharma does well to dive and stop this.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Avesh Khan bangs this in short and angles the ball into the batter. Jason Holder pulls the ball towards deep backward square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it off the bottom of his blade to covers.
Avesh Khan is back on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Jason Holder fends this back to the left of the bowler.
Jason Holder walks out to the middle.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rovman Powell has to depart after a short cameo! Rovman Powell will be disappointed as this was a full toss outside off. He could have hit it anywhere but only manages to mistime it straight down the throat of long on. Deepak Hooda makes no mistake as he catches this with ease and West Indies have lost half their side here.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Axar Patel serves this wide outside off to stay away from Rovman Powell's hitting arc This is adjudged wide by the umpire.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another powerful shot from Powell! Patel bowls it short again and tries to stay away from the hitting-arc of Powell. However, Powell is good enough to tonk it straight down the ground for a biggie.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it into leg. Powell looks to pull it away but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is all power from Powell! On the shorter side, around off. Powell stands still and powers it away over long off for a biggie.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) This is fuller on middle. Powell skips down the track and heaves it towards cow corner for a couple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi bowls this a fraction short and wide outside off, Rovman Powell slashes this towards deep cover-point for a run and keeps strike. Good over comes to an end with just three runs coming from it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on a leg stump line, Shimron Hetmyer works this through square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi is short once again and outside off, Rovman Powell guides this past the point fielder for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is a fraction short and outside off, Rovman Powell knocks this straight to the cover fielder.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full once again outside off, Gets an outside edge, and hits the keeper's pads. rolls towards slip. Another dot ball.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi serves this full and outside off, Rovman Powell swings across the line and misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kyle Mayers holes out at long off and the Windies lose their fourth wicket now! This is clever bowling from Patel. He bowls it wider outside off again. That makes Mayers to reach out towards that ball. He does so and looks to go big down the ground. However, he does not get the middle of his blade and gets the elevation in his shot but fails to clear the long off fence. Deepak Hooda there takes another fine catch and India now are right on top in this game. Shimron Hetmyer walks out to the middle now.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and Powell knocks it down to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls away from the hitting-arc of the Mayers. He cuts this shorter-length delivery, outside off to deep point for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, around leg. Mayers pulls it off the inside half of his blade to fine leg.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps it a tad short again, on middle. Powell rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Powell goes back and defends it towards the off side.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Powell pushes it towards point and takes a single. West Indies are 61/3 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a yorker this time. Right in the blockhole, around leg. Mayers looks to dig it out but misses. The ball hits his pads and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Powell punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Singh bowls it short and around leg. There is a big gap behind square on the leg side and Powell pulls it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Mayers looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and rolls towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayers hits this away for a boundary and it bring up the fifty for the Windies! Goes fuller and down the leg side. Mayers flicks it fine and the ball races away towards the fence for a boundary.
