West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling into the body. Hooda works it to mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs from the over!
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Holder tries to go for a yorker again. However, he ends up bowling a full toss on middle. Hooda flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller on middle. Pant drills the drive back to the bowler. Holder half-stops it and Pant takes a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here we go, Pant gets a boundary now! Short and wide outside off. Pant hops and cuts it away towards the backward point fence for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Hooda drives it to long on for a single. Seems like it is just a calm before the storm, both the batters are new in the crease and just seems to asses the conditions at the moment.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Holder goes for a yorker, on off. Pant though does well to dig it out to point and takes another single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Angling into the body again. Tad shorter as well and Pant works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) He continues to bowl short of length. It is outside off and Hooda punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Pant works it to deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and it is angling down leg. Pant looks to pull it but misses and the ball hits his body on the way as it rolls towards the keeper.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Little bit of football skills from Rovman Powell! On the shorter side and outside off. Hooda cuts it in front of square and the ball goes towards the deep extra-cover region. Powell at sweeper cover runs to his right and stops the ball with his boot near the fence. Three runs taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and angles it into the body. Pant picks the length quickly and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Dominic Drakes is back on. He gave away just 6 runs in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder serves this short once again and wide outside off. Rishabh Pant slaps this towards deep point and takes a single to retain strike.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder bowls this short and into the batter, Deepak Hooda pulls this towards deep backward square leg for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays way down leg side on a fuller length. Deepak Hooda leaves this one alone and the umpire indicates that it is wide.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder is short and wide as he attempts a slower delivery. Rishabh Pant reaches for it and thumps it towards deep cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder angles this into the pads once again from a good length. Deepak Hooda looks to work this towards the leg side and misses. Gets hit on the pads and takes a leg bye as the ball rolls towards short fine leg.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda gets this one away! Jason Holder goes a fraction full and outside off, Deepak Hooda goes over the mid off fielder as the ball goes on the bounce over the long off boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Jason Holder begins with a good-length delivery, angling into the pads. Deepak Hooda clips this straight towards mid-wicket.
Jason Holder is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full once again and outside off, Deepak Hooda eases this towards long off and takes a single to keep strike.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Akeal Hosein flights this one full outside off, Deepak Hooda looks to play hard at this but gets a thick outside edge towards short third man.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Akeal Hosein is a fraction short and angling into the stumps, Rishabh Pant rocks back and pulls this toward deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This one is full and pitching on middle and leg, Rishabh Pant fends this back down the pitch.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Akeal Hosein flights this one full and angling into the pads, Rishabh Pant plays this uppishly towards mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Akeal Hosein bowls this straight and short as he sees the batter come down the wicket. Deepak Hooda knocks this down to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! Lands on a length and it is an off-cutter this time. Pant looks to cut it away but misses. India are 65/2 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Alzarri Joseph bowls it on a fullish length, outside off. However, it is not an half-volley by any stretch of imagination as Pant drives it on the up and caresses it through covers for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg. Pant looks to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes off the bounce to the keeper.
Rishabh Pant walks out to the middle to a loud cheer from the crowd.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Both the openers are back in the hut now! Alzarri Joseph pulls his length back slightly and angles it into middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav looks to glance it away. However, he misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a big appeal from Alzarri Joseph and the umpire raises his finger. Suryakumar Yadav reviews straightaway. However, the UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. So the original decision stays and Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after a breezy little knock.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav with his trademark flick again! Joseph bowls it full and on the pads. Yadav just picks it up and hits it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Hooda dabs it behind backward point for a single.
