West Indies vs India, 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
West Indies had a tough task in front of them at the halfway mark. However, they do have a strong and powerful batting line-up and they would have fancied their chances of chasing down this total. They came out all guns blazing and went onto score 61 runs in the Powerplay. The problem though was they lost three wickets in that phase and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings. Most of the batters got the start for them but no one really made it count and in the end, they folded out for just 132.
India seal the series with a dominating win! They had a good total on the board but they still needed to bowl well as the pitch was quite flat and with short boundaries on this ground. They did that perfectly as all the bowlers did their job to perfection and in the end West Indies have fallen well short of the target.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Arshdeep Singh finishes things off in style as he nails another yorker! He bowls another inswinging yorker into middle and leg. It is too good for Obed McCoy as he misses it completely while trying to power it away. The ball knocks over the stumps and India win by 59 runs! This has been an absolutely dominating performance by the Indian team and Arshdeep Singh has been outstaning, ending with three wickets. They now take a 3-1 unassailable lead in the series.
Time for the final over of this game!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Ges full once again and outside off, Alzarri Joseph taps this towards point. Deepak Hooda concedes four runs in his solitary over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full outside off, Obed McCoy looks to go leg side and gets a leading edge towards point. Falls in the gap and they take a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and angles this into the left-hander, Obed McCoy looks to swing and misses. Gets hit on his back leg.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short once again and outside off, Alzarri Joseph cuts this hard towards deep cover for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside off, Obed McCoy goes back in the crease and thumps the ball to long off for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Deepak Hooda serves this full and angling into the stumps, Alzarri Joseph clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Deepak Hooda has been brought into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle. Obed McCoy tries to push it away but ends up getting no timing on this one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) It's a yorker again, outside off. Obed McCoy looks to dig it out but misses again.
17.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The umpire has to reverse his decision as the Ball Tracking shows that the ball pitched outside leg. This is a yorker, around leg. Obed McCoy looks to dig it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for an LBW and the umpire raises his finger. However, the decison is reversed after Obed McCoy takes the DRS.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, around off. Obed McCoy blocks it out with an angled blade.
Obed McCoy is the last man to make his way out to the middle.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! What a find this man is for India! He keeps on nailing those yorkers at will. This is right in the blockhole angling into middle. Dominic Drakes looks to dig it out but it is too good for him and the ball goes onto shatter the stumps. Arshdeep Singh is happy as he gets his second wicket and India are just one wicket away now from sealing this game and the series.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Just short of the fielder at mid off. A slower low full toss angling into leg from 'round the wicket. Alzarri Joseph looks to flick it away but gets a leading edge towards mid off. The ball falls short of Hooda and a single is taken.
Arshdeep Singh is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dominic Drakes finally gets one away! Axar Patel flights this one as well on middle and off, Dominic Drakes goes for the sweep and gets this towards deep backward square leg for four runs. Axar Patel has been expensive conceding 48 runs but took two wickets as well.
16.5 overs (1 Run) This one is also flighted into the pads, Alzarri Joseph waits for this and clips this down to fine leg for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads once again, Dominic Drakes looks for the sweep and gets it off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays down leg stump, Dominic Drakes looks to flick and misses. This has been called wide as well.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires this one wide outside off, Dominic Drakes reaches for it and goes under his bat but the umpire says it is too wide.
16.3 overs (0 Run) This is short as well and on middle and leg, Dominic Drakes looks to sweep and inside edges the ball onto his body.
16.2 overs (0 Run) This is a fraction short and in line with the stumps, Dominic Drakes looks to pull and misses as it hits his body.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel flights this full and angles this into the stumps, Alzarri Joseph knocks this down to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle and leg. Alzarri Joseph flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it into middle and leg. It is shorter in length and Alzarri Joseph mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, on off. Alzarri Joseph drives it to the mid off fielder.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Avesh Khan lands it on a good length and it nips back in sharply into middle. Alzarri Joseph looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal from Avesh Khan, It is not a loud one though but Rohit Sharma decides to take a review after the umpire does not give it out. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracking rolls and it shows that it is umpire's call on wicket's hitting. So the original decision stays and Alzarri Joseph can continue.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Goes tad fuller and outside off. Drakes steers it towards third man for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a good length and outside off. Drakes looks to defend it away but misses.
