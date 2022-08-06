West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are back for the chase!
...THE RUN CHASE…
Right then, the target is quite a big one in front of the Windies but the pitch is quite good and they have the power-hitters to chase this down. However, India have a strong bowling attack and it will not be an easy task for the West Indies batters. It will be a fascinating chase! Stay tuned…
Dominic Drakes come in for a chat and he says that it is a very good wicket and they did good to restrict India to that total. Mentions that Obed McCoy is a leader of the bowling attack and he tries to learn from him. Tells that it feels good to bowl the last over and to take the responsibility. Goes on to say that he is confident of chasing down this total as he thinks it is a good batting track.
West Indies never really had any control in this game. Even with wickets falling a boundary was always around the corner. At one point it looked like India would get well beyond 200. Alzarri and Akeal Hossein did well to pull things back. Obey Mckoy had an off day and was taken to the cleaners.
India started with a bang, especially Rohit Sharma who was looking to attack almost every delivery. They had a 53-run opening partnership in just 28 deliveries but both departed in consecutive overs. Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda steadied the innings with the former top-scoring with 44. Axar Patel played a good cameo to take India beyond 190.
This has been a very professional batting performance from the Indian team. With the start they had, they may feel like they should have crossed the 200-run mark. However, the pitch is not as easy as it seems and the total of 191 may well prove to be enough. West Indies will know they have their task cut out but will also know they have enough power to be able to get over the line.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel ends the innings with a boundary and India get to 191/5 after 20 overs! Drakes goes for a wide yorker again but ends up bowling an half-volley, outside off. Patel drills it through extra-cover for a boundary.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and it is an off-pace delivery on middle. Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker again! This is a wide yorker, outside off. Axar Patel digs it out to long off for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a wide yorker again, it is outside off and Patel leaves it alone.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it very full, outside off. Patel squeezes it through backward point for a couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and very wide outside off. Patel leaves it alone.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! This is a yorker, a perfect one and it is outside off. Patel looks to dig it out but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on the pads. Samson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Dominic Drakes (3-0-20-0) will be bowling the last over the innings.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another fantastic shot from Axar Patel! Obed McCoy bowls it in the slot, on middle. Patel lifts this over long on again with a straight bat and hits his second maximum of the over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Obed McCoy serves this really wide and almost beyond the pitch. The umpire indicates that is wide which it is but Axar Patel who watches it go wants it be called a no ball. Wide it is.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean-hit from Axar Patel! This is full on middle. Patel shows the full face of his blade and tonks it down the ground for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. It is a slower one and Samson drives it off the bottom of his blade to covers for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Patel drives it to deep extra-cover for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) This is a fullish delivery, outside off. Patel looks to drive it away but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it full and down the leg side. Patel looks to flick it away but misses.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Obed McCoy gets his second wicket and gets rid of Dinesh Karthik! No finishing touches from DK today! Obed McCoy bowls it on a length, on leg. Dinesh Karthik ends up going way too across the stumps and looks to flick it towards the leg side. However, he misses it completely and the ball shatters the leg pole. Obed McCoy is on a hat-trick now! Axar Patel walks out to the middle.
Obed McCoy has conceded 50 runs so far and will bowl his last over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Dinesh Karthik heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Only a single again! Bangs it short and takes the pace off the delivery. Samson looks to scoop it away but gets a toe-end of his blade and the ball goes towards mid on. A single taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery and tad fuller on middle. Dinesh Karthik slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Alzarri Joseph continues to hit the length hard, on middle. Samson connects the pull shot this time but it is just a single to deep square leg.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, on leg. Dinesh Karthik pulls it to fine leg for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and angling into leg. It is a slower delivery as well and Samson looks to pull it away. However, he misses and the ball hits his body and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack to bowl his final over.
16.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and angling away from wide outside off, Dinesh Karthik looks to guide this offside and gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full once again and outside off, Sanju Samson does not connect as well this time as he knocks it towards long off for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India finally get a boundary after a while! Dominic Drakes goes full this time and outside off, Sanju Samson thumps this straight towards long off and has enough on it to beat the fielder and run to the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length once again and outside off, Dinesh Karthik works this towards deep point for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Dominic Drakes bowls this on a good length and angling away from the right-hander. Sanju Samson pulls this towards dep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Dominic Drakes begins with a full delivery wide outside off, Sanju Samson hits this straight to the cover fielder.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over, good over from Holder! Just 5 from it! Bowls it full on middle. Samson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a slower delivery, it is on leg. Dinesh Karthik clips it wide of short fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Angles it into middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik nudges it to square leg.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short on off. Samson pulls but does not get the desired timimg and takes a single towards deep mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and it is on the pads. Dinesh Karthik flicks it to fine leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Samson works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
