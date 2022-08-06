West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Serves it short, on middle. Akeal Hosein pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Now he bowls a superb slower delivery! Lands it on a fullish length and outside off again. Akeal Hosein looks to drive it away but is beaten by the lack of pace.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Wow! A brilliant wide yorker! Akeal Hosein looks to dig it out but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drags it towards long on for another single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Akeal Hosein drills it to long off for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi ends with a really full delivery in line with the stumps, Akeal Hosein digs this out to deep cover for a single. Ravi Bishnoi ends an outstanding over with just two runs coming from it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and just outside off, Shimron Hetmyer looks to work this leg side and gets a leading edge short of the cover fielder. They take a quick single and finally get a run in this over.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi serves this short once again and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer can not get this away as he hits this straight to the point fielder.
12.3 overs (0 Run) This is short and wide outside off, Shimron Hetmyer reaches for it and hits it straight to cover.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery bowled full and in line with the stumps, Shimron Hetmyer taps this back to the bowler's left.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi flights this one full outside off, Shimron Hetmyer fends this uppishly back towards the bowler.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Follows a yorker with a slower delivery. It is on a length, on middle. Akeal Hosein is outfoxed by the change of pace and gets hit high on the pads as he looks to defend. West Indies now need 91 from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (0 Run) What an over this has been! He bowls a inswinging yorker, into middle. Akeal Hosein only manages to block it out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Akeal Hosein defends it with the angled blade towards point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker on middle. Akeal Hosein defends it off the bottom of his blade back to the bowler. Singh stops it with his boot.
Akeal Hosein makes his way out to the middle with West Indies in a spot of bother.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an inspired bowling change from Rohit Sharma! Arshdeep Singh comes back into the attack and provides a vital breakthrough! He comes 'round the wicket and bowls it on a fullish length, outside off. Holder craves it uppishly towards sweeper cover where Sanju Samson runs forward and takes the catch comfortably. West Indies lose their sixth wicket and they still need 91 from 52 balls!
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it to deep cover for a single.
Arshdeep Singh is back on. One over for 10 runs so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rubs salt to injury here! Ravi Bishnoi flights this one full and outside off, Jason Holder makes room and thumps it past the cover fielder as the ball races to the deep cover fence for four more runs. 12 runs of the over with 10 coming of the last two balls.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ravi Bishnoi flights this one full on middle, Jason Holder connects but still gets an inside edge that flies towards deep square leg. Arshdeep Singh comes running towards the ball gets his hand on it to the left. Just boounces out of his hands and goes over the fence. That will go down as a dropped catch.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi goes for a quicker googly once again angling into the stumps, Jason Holder mistimes his heave towards mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Googly this time angling down leg, Jason Holder gets his front leg out of the way and looks to heave this leg side. Misses and gets hit on his pads.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Ravi Bishnoi slights this one full outside off, Jason Holder goes across the line and paddles this towards fine leg for a brace.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi bowls this short and in line with the stumps, Jason Holder mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.1 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 192, are 106/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.