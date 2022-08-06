West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Obed McCoy has his man! Rishabh Pant can not get to his fifty!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant reaches wide for this one! Obed McCoy bangs this in short and wide outside off, Rishabh Pant lifts this over the infield and gets the ball too the deep point fence for four more runs! Rishabh Pant is just one hit away from his half-century.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Gets the yorker right once more as this is just outside off, Sanju Samson knocks this towards extra cover and gets a run. This has been a good comeback after the six off the first ball.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker this time. Obed McCoy goes for the toes of Rishabh Pant who gets his bat down in time and digs the ball onto his pad and it rolls towards the offside for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a yorker and gets this wrong as this one is a full toss way down leg side. The umpire raises his arms and calls this wide.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy goes full this time and outside off, Sanju Samson strokes this down to long off for a run and get off strike.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson slaps this away! Obed McCoy goes short and outside off, but the ball does not rise much. Sits up nicely for Sanju Samson as he pulls this over the square leg fence for a maximum! Obed McCoy is being taken to the cleaners in this game!
Obed McCoy is back on! He has been quite expensive today, two overs for 36 runs!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Goes fuller on off. Pant looks to heave it away. However, he does not get any timing on this one as the ball goes towards the mid-wicket fielder.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Samson steers it towards backward point for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back, on off. Pant pulls it wide of mid on for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just past Hayden Walsh (sub) at backward point for a boundary. This is very full again and outside off. Pant sqeezes it in the gap past backward point for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a wide yorker, outside off. Pant leaves it alone as the umpire signals it as wide.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder serves this on a good length and angling down leg, Sanju Samson looks to clip this leg side and does not connect. Hits his pads and rolls towards square leg for a single. There is an appeal from the bowler but Nicholas Pooran decides against reviewing this one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder bowls this full and wide outside off, Rishabh Pant hits a one-handed shot towards deep backward point for a single.
Jason Holder (2-0-20-0) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Akeal Hosein continues to bowl it short, on middle. Pant pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Samson pushes it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it a tad short on middle. Pant pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant gets this away into the gap and for a boundary! On the shorter side and Pant gets low again and pulls it towards deep backward square leg. King at the deep runs to his left and dives to stop it. However, the replays show that it will be a boundary and King is also walking off the field as he seems to have hurt himself while trying to stop that ball.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Samson works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, angling into leg. Pant gets down on his knees and scoops it aerially but well short of the fine leg fielder for a single.
Akeal Hosein comes back for his last over. He has bowled really well conceding just 19 runs in his three overs and taking one wicket.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson makes batting looks so easy when he is playing well. Alzarri Joseph bowls it short and it is angled on leg. Samson pulls it in the gap towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Pant cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it on the shorter side, outside off. Samson waits for it and guides it towards third man for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Samson nudges it to mid-wicket.
Sanju Samson walks out to the middle. Will we see a Sanju special today?
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Hooda is beaten by some extra bounce! Alzarri Joseph bowls this slightly short and follows the batter as he looks to make room on the leg side. Deepak Hooda looks to fend but the ball rises sharply after bouncing. Hits him high on his bat and loops up to the cover fielder for an easy catch. Brandon King makes no mistake and India lose their third.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Going down leg from a good length. Deepak Hooda just watches it go past and is called wide by the umpire.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph bowls this in line with the stumps and pulls his length back short after seeing Deepak Hooda shimmy down the wicket. Deepak Hooda fends this back towards the bowler.
Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack. Two overs for 17 runs and a wicket so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy serves this on a good length and outside off, Deepak Hooda works this towards cover and takes a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) This is short as well, and outside off, Rishabh Pant mistimes his shot towards long off for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) This is back of a length and wide outside off, Rishabh Pant cuts this hard towards deep point and takes a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been paddled! Obed McCoy goes full and outside off, Rishabh Pant goes across the stumps and plays this past the short fine leg fielder to the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Obed McCoy serves this one a good length and sees the batter charging down. Follows him down the leg side and cramps him for room as Pant manages to mistime it towards long on. They get a quick brace.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy begins with a full delivery, pitching on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda knocks this towards long on and takes a single.
