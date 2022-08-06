West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! run out (Sanju Samson / Rishabh Pant).
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third six of the over!
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is an exhibition of clean hitting!
4.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, Nicholas Pooran guides this towards backward point. A dot this time.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Follows it up with a maximum! Goes a fraction short and outside off, Nicholas Pooran is down the wicket in a flash as he lofts this high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! This is against the wind but still manages to clear the boundary by a distance.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight away Nicholas Pooran puts pressure on the spinner! Axar Patel flights this full and outside off, Nicholas Pooran sweeps this towards the deep-square leg fence for a boundary to start the over.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pooran drives it right of mid off for a single. Another superb over from Avesh Khan! Just 5 from it and a wicket!
Axar Patel has been brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short and down the leg side. Pooran looks to pull it away but misses.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and outside off. Mayers steers it towards deep backward point for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length and around off. Pooran opens the face of his blade and guides it to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Mayers pulls it wide of mid on for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Mayers looks to drive it away but misses.
The skipper Nicholas Pooran makes his way to the crease and will be looking to rebuild this innings.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets his second wicket and the move to send Devon Thomas at number 3 has not worked for the Windies. Khan serves a good length delivery, around off. Thomas looks to go over the infield towards the off side. However, he miscues it completely and the ball goes high in the air towards extra-cover. Deepak Hooda settles under it and takes a fine catch.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and it is a cutter this time. Mayers swings across the line but misses.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Mayers drives it on the up and it goes aerially and past mid off. However, the fielder runs behind it and cuts it off as the batters get two.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a good length, on off. Devon Thomas defends it towards mid off and takes a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Mayers defends it towards the off side and takes a quick single. Bhuvi has started well in this over after an expesive first one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball, it is around leg and Mayers ducks under it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Mayers looks to pull it away but misses. The ball goes over the stumps and to the keeper.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Thomas defends it towards point. Good start from Avesh Khan!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan bowls on a good length to the new batter, and just outside off, Devon Thomas fends the ball towards the cover fielder.
Devon Thomas walks out at number 3!
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT & BOWLED! Avesh Khan strikes and gets the dangerous-looking Brandon King! Avesh Khan bowls this on a length in line with the stumps. The ball gets stuck in the wicket and Brandon King is too early into his shot. The ball lobs back towards Avesh Khan who takes an easy catch. He draws first blood and West Indies have lost a big wicket.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling back of a length and outside off, Brandon King guides this to short third man.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brandon King is looking really good here! Avesh Khan bangs this in short and wide outside off, Brandon King needs no invitation to hit this hard past backward point and collect another boundary to his name.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan khan begins with a full delivery angling down leg, Brandon King plays all over this one as it hits his pad. Huge appeal from the bowler and Rohit Sharma asks Rishabh Pant for his opinion. He says it will be going down leg and they choose not to review.
Avesh Khan to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) This is back of a length and in line with the stumps, Kyle Mayers looks to work this leg side and misses. Hits his pads and falls into the pitch. 14 runs of the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally gets it right and draws an edge! There is no slip in place. He serves this one on a good length and angling away towards slip from an off stump line, Kyle Mayers looks to fend and gets a thick edge past the slip region to the third man fence for the third boundary of the over.
0.4 over (1 Run) This is on a good length and wide outside off, Brandon King works this to the right of backward point and takes a single.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a shot to admire! Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes full and just outside off, Brandon King gets a stride forward and punches this to the left of the bowler for a boundary straight to long off. What a start for West Indies.
0.2 over (0 Run) This is slightly short as well and wide outside off, Brandon King slashes at this one as well and gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Smack! Bhuvneshwar Kumar overcompensates by going short and wide outside off, Brandon King has width to swing his arms and slashes this towards the backward point fence for a boundary!
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins with an inswinger going down leg. Brandon King leaves this alone and is called wide.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 192, are 54/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.