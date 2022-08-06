West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) This is fuller again, on off. Hooda drives it to widish mid off for a single. He is off the mark!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Hooda drives it to covers.
Deepak Hooda has made his way out to the middle.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Akeal Hosein strikes and gets rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma! Big wicket this for West Indies, they needed it badly. Akeal Hosein bowls it a tad fuller and it is slower through the air as well. Pitches on middle and it turns away slightly as Rohit Sharma looks to drive it away. He ends up playing inside the line of the ball and it goes onto shatter the stumps.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma deposits another one over the fence! This is on middle. In the slot and Rohit Sharma launches it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle. The ball stops a bit off the surface and Sharma gets a slight leading edge as he looks to work it towards the leg side.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Yadav sweeps and sweeps it bit aerially towards the deep square leg region for a single.
Akeal Hosein is back on.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it into the pads this time. Yadav clips it to deep square leg and takes a single.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Alzarri Joseph goes a fraction short and in line with the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav pulls this off his hips and works it towards deep square leg for a coupe of runs.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Leading edge! But just clears the infield. Alzarri Joseph goes a fraction full and angling into the pads, Rohit Sharma looks to work this leg side and gets a leading edge over covers. Drops safe and they take a single
3.3 overs (1 Run) Alzarri Joseph goes full and angling into the pads, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket as they take a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Alzarri Joseph serves this slightly back of a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma goes on the back foot and punches this through covers for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Alzarri Joseph begins with a good length delivery angling down leg, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick this fine and misses. Hits his pads and rolls to short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
Alzarri Joseph is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that three sixes in an over! Obed McCoy goes full outside off, Rohit Sharma does not miss out as he strokes this over wide long off for a biggie! What a start this is for India! 25 runs have come from this over!
2.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this on a good length and just outside off, Suryakumar Yadav knocks this towards mid-wicket and rushes across for a quick single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is going after Obed McCoy here! He bangs this one short and this is a slower delivery. Takes forever to reach the batter outside his off stump. Suryakumar Yadav upper cuts this over the infield for the boundary towards third man.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav joins the party! Obed McCoy goes full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav steps across the stumps and flicks this with a flourish of his bat over the mid-wicket fence for the second maximum of the over!
2.2 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy bowls this on a good length and on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma clips this through square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! That has been dispatched! Obed McCoy serves this on a length and just outside off, Rohit Sharma has room to swing his arms as he pulls this over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie! This sat up nicely for the batter and India getting a move on here!
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Obed McCoy starts with a full delivery really wide outside off, Rohit Sharma leaves this alone and is called wide by the umpire.
Obed McCoy has been brought into the attack after just one over of spin.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Drakes bowls it fuller and around off this time. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to the cover fielder.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tries to go big again! This is fuller, on off. Rohit Sharma goes for a big heave across the line. However, the ball goes off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he decides to use his feet and hammers it away! A length delivery, on off. Rohit Sharma dances down the track and slams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Continues with that fullish length, it is outside off. Rohit Sharma pushes it gently to covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller and angling away from the batter, it is around off again. Yadav drives it wide of mid off for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Yadav covers the line of the ball and works it towards the mid-wicket.
Dominic Drakes will be sharing the new ball and will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over! A flatter one and quicker as well, on off. Rohit Sharma blocks it out.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Here we go, Sharma hits the first boundary of the game! Akeal Hosein bowls it a tad short, it is outside off as well. Rohit Sharma rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Tosses it up, around off. Sharma leans forward and drives it in the gap between the mid off and the cover fielder for a couple.
0.3 over (1 Run) Darts this into the pads. Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Big roar from the crowd as Rohit Sharma knocks down this full delivery on middle to long on for a single. India and Rohit Sharma are underway!
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a shorter-length delivery. It is around off and Sharma punches it to covers without much timing.
We are moments away from the start of the game. The players make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will be the openers for India. Akeal Hosein will begin proceedings with the ball. The West Indies players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. The Indian player's hand on the heart. We are all set now. Lets go...
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that they were looking to bowl first and he is not sure how the wicket will play and they need to try and assess the conditions now and bat well. Adds that they need to find some answers throughout this series and they want to win the games as well and so they need to balance that. Tells that the players also need to be given opportunities and says that they are happy as a team with the performance of the players who were given opportunities. Informs that they have three changes in the playing XI with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Sanju Samson comes in for Shreyas Iyer and signs off by adding that Axar Patel replaces Hardik Pandya.
Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies says that there has been heavy rain and some moisture in the pitch so they will look to bowl well and then chase. Say the plan is that they need to stay in the game as long as possible and when time is right they will look to win it. Confirms that they will be going with the same XI and that gives the guys an opportunity to correct their mistakes. Mentions that their team enjoyed training and says that they expect today to be a high scoring game as well.
West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Dominic Drakes.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (In place of Shreyas Iyer), Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel (In place of Hardik Pandya), Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi (In place of Ravichandran Ashwin), Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Nicholas Pooran. West Indies have elected to BOWL first.
Update 8.07 pm IST (2.37 pm GMT) - Time for some more good news! We will have the toss at 8.15 pm IST (2.45 pm GMT). The match will start at 8.45 pm IST (3.15 pm GMT).
