West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav with another innovative shot! Short of a length and on middle. Yadav bends his back and ramps it over the keeper for a boundary. India are 96/0 at the halfway mark. 69 runs needed now.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Iyer looks to pull but inner edges it to mid on for one more.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clearly, the shot of the innings or could be shot of the match as well! On a length and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and plays a back foot punch, aerially and all the way over long off for a biggie.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Yadav mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, slanting on middle. Iyer whips it behind square on the leg side for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Yadav plays it back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, worked to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and down the leg side. Iyer looks to flick but misses. A huge appeal follows but nothing doing for the Windies. Might be off the pads.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off. Yadav hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR YADAV! Just in 26 balls! His 5th T20I fifty! Tossed up, angling on off. Yadav gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie. His third maximum off the innings.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle, pushed to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer pulls it to the right of long on for a single. 15 runs off the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, slower. Yadav pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper, angling down. Yadav misses his pull.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It would have been a wicket if the fielder was right near the ropes! This is short and on off. Yadav was a bit cramped as he tries to pull it. Luckily the player at deep mid-wicket was well yards ahead of the ropes and it goes over him for a biggie.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Holder serves a juicy full toss on middle. Yadav gets right underneath the ball and smashes it over mid on for four.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off. Iyer drills it to long on for a single. India happy to rotate the strike currently.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav steers it to third man for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, flatter and on middle. Yadav drops it to covers for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, slower and around off. Yadav sweeps it straight to short fine leg.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Iyer punches it to long off.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to point fr a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Yadav drills it to long on for a single.
Akeal Hosein is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Yadav steps across and works it to mid-wicket for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 56/0. 109 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle. Yadav gets inside the line of the ball and scoops it over short fine leg. Mayers gives a chase and flicks it back. The ball still rolls towards the ropes and Mayers has to get back in and pull it back. It is very tight on the replays. Mayers had his foot behind the ropes while pulling it back and the TV umpire doesn't have conclusive evidence to turn it around. Two runs.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle at 108 clicks. Iyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Yadav nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries the slower ball but this is full and angling down the leg side. Yadav leaves it alone.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle. Iyer eases it to the right of the bowler. Holder half-stops but does well to not allow any run.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 165, are 97/0. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.