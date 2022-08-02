West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Mayers makes a bit of room past the leg stump but Pandya follows him. Mayers manages to flick it towards deep square leg and picks up a single. At the halfway mark, West Indies are 65/1!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Hardik Pandya getting the better of Kyle Mayers here. This time it is short and over middle, it's slower again and yet again Mayers looks to pull it away but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Kyle Mayers has no idea about this one. Pandya keeps it on a good length and angles it across off yet again but this time he rolls his fingers over the ball. Mayers has another big swipe across the line but is beaten all ends up.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Wild swing from Mayers! West Indies are getting a bit bogged down here and the boundaries have dried up. This is on a good length and going across the off stump. Mayers hangs back and looks to muscle it away but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Length and around leg stump, Pooran once again looks to work it 'round the corner but fails to get any bat on it. The ball goes off the pads and towards square leg as the batters collect a leg bye.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Pooran stands tall and taps it towards cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This is shorter and outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to cut it away but there's a bit of an extra bounce. The ball goes past the outside edge.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Pooran gets off strike with a single down to long off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Pooran strokes it away towards point. Three dots on the trot now!
8.3 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and angling onto the pads, Nicholas Pooran tries to flick off the back foot but misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A hint of flight, at the stumps, Pooran blocks it back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a length and slower through the air, around off. Mayers works it away towards cover-point for a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Mayers plays it off the back foot towards short third man for one more.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length, angling across the left-hander, this is guided down to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) That could have been catastrophic! This is on a shortish length and on off, Mayers bend his back and nudges it towards short third man for a single. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but the throw is wide. Mayers looks for the second but is sent back. Shreyas Iyer then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and Mayers survives.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Off the mark immediately! This is fuller and around leg, Pooran works it on the off side and sets off for the quick single.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to the middle.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Hardik Pandya with his 50th T20I and Brandon King is sent packing! This is on a length and angling in from around off, King just loses his shape a bit and has a wild heave across the line. The ball takes the inside edge and knocks over the leg stump. India have the breakthrough and King walks back disappointed.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pandya comes back in and continues with the short stuff. This is banged in over leg stump, Mayers mistimes the pull and the ball goes aerially but lands safely around mid-wicket. The batters get a single.
Change of bowler! Hardik Pandya is back on. Rohit Sharma is shuffling his pack here as he looks for the breakthrough.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is flicked away behind square on the leg side for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just shortens the length and angles it into middle, Mayers goes on the back foot to defend.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Ashwin slows it up and floats it outside off, King looks to slog it away but mistimes it towards mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quicker and flatter, around off, Brandon King rocks back and punches it through covers for yet another boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is fired in on middle, Mayers squeezes it out on the off side and races through for one. The 50 is up as well for West Indies.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor start from Ashwin! Starts off with a gentle half-volley on off stump. Kyle Mayers pummels it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off, King steers it towards short third man. A productive Powerplay for West Indies and they are 45/0 at the end of it.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime stroke! Singh goes wide of the crease and looks for a yorker on leg stump. Singh ends up bowling a low full toss and Brandon King drives it firmly straight down the ground to collect a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Singh nails the wide yorker, King reaches out but the ball sneaks under his willow.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off and slanted in, Brandon King makes a bit of room and dabs it down towards backward point. Three dots in a row now!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length again, angling it in from well outside off, King has a big swipe across the line but misses it completely.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Singh starts off from around the wicket and angles it on a length. King stays legside of the delivery and pushes it out to the left of the bowler.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, West Indies are 66/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.