West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kyle Mayers is up for a chat. He says that it is the team plan and the key is to communicate and today was his day to be the aggressor. Adds that the wicket is much slower than yesterday and the Indian bowlers did well, especially Ashwin and he just tried to stay at the wicket. Says that the total they have put on is competitive and it is now up to the bowlers.
India again asked the youngsters to close the innings. Although Avesh Khan went for runs, Arshdeep Singh did really well to bowl under pressure. India did really well to handle the middle phase as Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin particularly did really well to stem the run flow and control things. A decent outing overall for the bowlers. India will not be that worried with this score as they are batting deep.
West Indies were off to a blistering start as both the openers put up a stand of more than 50. There was a passage where the boundaries dried up in the middle overs but Mayers particularly did really well to play the anchoring role. He took on the loose balls and scored a power-packed half-century. A good finish was needed after that and it was dearly provided by Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer. A good start and the late hitting from the Windies have given their bowlers a good amount of runs to bowl at.
So, 10 runs off the last over but West Indies have managed to score more than 50 in the last five overs. A reminder, this is the same pitch that was used in the previous match and West Indies will be happy with this score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent comeback from Arshdeep Singh after being hit for two boundaries early in the over. This is full and on off, Jason Holder drills it down to long off for just a single. West Indies finish on 164/5!
Jason Holder walks out.
19.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Shimron Hetmyer tries his best but falls well short. This is slower and bpwled into the pitch, over middle. Hetmyer tries to pull it away but is a bit too early in his shot and ends up getting a top edge. The ball falls safely around the vacant square leg region and the batters push hard for two. Suryakumar Yadav runs in from the deep and thros it back to the keeper and Pant whips off the bails in a flash. The umpires go upstairs just to be sure but the replay shows that Hetmyer isn't even in the frame.
A run out appeal! it looked out on the first view and the slow motion shows Shimron Hetmyer was not even in the frame. Out it is!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh bangs it in short and over middle and leg. There is some good heat behind it and Shimron Hetmyer is taken aback by it as he looks to pull it away. The ball beats the bat but there is a huge appeal for a caught behind decision, it is turned down though. Rohit Sharma does go for it in the end but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved. Just the dot ball then.
Devon Thomas is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rovman Powell misses out this time and Arshdeep Singh gets his man in the end. This is pitched up around off, Powell looks to lift it down the ground but ends up slicing it over the bowler's end. The fielders from long off and long on both converge but neither calls for it. In the end, it is Deepak Hooda from long on who takes the catch and also avoids a nasty collision. Powell departs after a blistering cameo.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries to start the over! Full and wide, not quite full enough and Powell thumps it towards wide long off for a boundary. West Indies in destructive mode now!
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on the pads, Rovman Powell almost shovels it behind square and picks up a boundary. Powell showed some really quick hands on that occasion.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shimron Hetmyer goes bam-bam to end the over, terrific stuff! Khan overpitches yet again, around off, Hetmyer just leans back and powers it over long on for another maximum. 17 off the over and the 150 is up for West Indies, just what they were looking for.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Khan misses his length and pays the price. This is the off-cutter, on a length and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer shuffles past his stumps and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, on middle and leg, Powell digs it out through mid on for yet another single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss now, at a comfortable height but it is wide of the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer has to reach for it and can only manage to thump it towards wide long off for a run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Khan goes full and straight and gets it full enough. Rovman Powell can't get under it and heaves it off the inner half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for one more. West Indies in search of boundaries here.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Two is the call from Hetmyer but they don't get it. Full and wide, driven through extra cover for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks for the wide yorker but spills it way beyond the tramline outside off. Wide called.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, dug in over middle and leg. Hetmyer pulls it well in front of square on the leg side for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Always difficult for a fast bowler on his followthrough. Pitches it up on middle and Shimron Hetmyer just punches it uppishly back towards the bowler who fails to grab it. How much will that cost India?
17.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling! Very full again, a low full toss but very wide of off stump. Rovman Powell drills it down to long off for one more.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball now, at the body and Hetmyer pulls it down to deep backward square leg for just another single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Gets it really full and wide, Powell reaches out and stabs it towards cover for a quick single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on middle and leg, Hetmyer just knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, over leg stump, Hetmyer hops and plays it in front of mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs and a wicket off that over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer now, over off, Powell rolls his wrists over the ball and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but it will only be a single. Around middle, this is pushed down to long on for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and he was gone! This is fuller and outside off, Powell nudges it towards backward point and sets off for the single. Dinesh Karthik over there picks up the ball quickly and Shimron Hetmyer who is running to the batter's end gives it up already. DK though misses the shy and Hetmyer survives.
Shimron Hetmyer comes in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back strongly and sends Kyle Mayers back to the hut. This is slower and dug into the pitch, Kumar also pushes it wider. Kyle Mayers throws his hands at it as he tries to pull it down the ground but gets a top edge. The ball goes up and around the gully region. The keeper, Rishabh Pant settles under it and takes a simple catch. Mayers departs after a power-packed innings.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air and all the way! This is pitched up around off, Kyle Mayers goes after it and launches it a mile high in the air. It is mistimed but with the help of the breeze, the ball travels over the long on fence for a maximum.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Mayers clears the front leg but can't quite get under it. Mayers ends up drilling it along the ground towards long on for one more.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and curving it in from around off. Powell taps it towards covers for a single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Put away! A juicy full toss, around leg stump, Rovman Powell stays put and just has a jab at it. The ball flies over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and angled at the pads, Mayers comes down the track and drives it towards long on for a run.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helped away! Singh switches to over the wicket and serves a shortish ball around the hips. Kyle Mayers gets inside the line of the ball and helps it away into the backward square leg fence.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with the off-cutter. This is on a length and angling in from outside off. Powell gets an inside edge off the pads towards point and scampers through for a single.
